Cowboys Pursue 2026 Top 50 Hoops Prospect Aidan Chronister
Oklahoma State has been one of the busiest college basketball programs this offseason. The Pokes have been busy this season in not only the transfer portal but also future recruiting. Cowboy head coach Steve Lutz and his coaching staff have already landed four-star athletes like Isaiah Coleman (Seton Hall), Anthony Roy (Wisconsin-Green Bay), Vyctorius Miller (LSU), Christian Coleman (UAB) and four-star high schoolers Ryan Crotty and Ben Ahmed.
With the 2025 roster taking shape for O-State, they have recently turned their attention to the future of the Oklahoma State basketball program. They recently extended an offer to one of the top guards in the nation. 2026 prep star Aidan Chronister has all the tools to be a star at the next level,
The 6-foot-8, 170-pound Sunrise Christian Academy shooting guard has taken the prep basketball scene by storm. Chronister is listed as one of the top 50 players in the nation, and college coaches from around the country have taken notice.
He currently holds upwards of 20 DI offers, and the list is rather impressive. Chronister currently holds offers from the likes of Arizona State, Arkansas, Creighton, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, TCU, Kansas, Michigan, Texas, UCLA and Oklahoma State, just to name a few. With a full year of high school eligibility still on the horizon, expect his college offers to grow in the next year.
Chronister is an Arkansas legacy with both of his parents attending the university. Graham (father) was a member of the Arkansas basketball program, and his mom (Kim) was a member of the Razorback volleyball program. Aidan may be a tough pull from Arkansas, but Oklahoma State has been on a recruiting roll as of late.
He has the ability to score at every level and has a tremendous jump shot at his disposal. Chronister plays high-level AAU basketball during the summer and will make an immediate impact on whatever collegiate program he decides on. He is yet to make an official visit to O-State, but a Stillwater visit has to be imminent.