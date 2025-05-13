Cowgirl Basketball Adds Experienced Assistant to Jacie Hoyt's Staff
Oklahoma State is adding some more help to its bench.
On Monday, OSU women’s basketball announced it has hired another assistant coach for Jacie Hoyt’s staff. Mandi Carver will be joining the Cowgirls next season and has immense experience at the Division I level.
Over the past 11 seasons, Carver has been with Fresno State, where she has spent the past nine seasons as the associate head coach. She also spent time at San Jose State and Bakersfield as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
"Mandi is a great fit for our culture,” Hoyt said. “Her passion for basketball and developing women on and off the court shines through her. She had a very illustrious playing career and I know our players will greatly benefit from her knowledge and ability to develop them at the highest level.
"She has recruited and developed some of the country's best talents in the last few years and I am positive she will do the same for us. Mandi is more than just a recruiter, she has a great mind for basketball and has been heavily involved in X's and O's at a very successful Fresno State program. She is one of the Swiss Army knives of our profession and we are proud she is a Cowgirl."
Adding Carver is simply another step in the Cowgirls’ journey toward becoming one of the premier teams in the country. After finishing with one of the best seasons in program history in 2025, Hoyt and the Cowgirls could be in for another incredible year in 2026.
While OSU has had impressive runs in the past, this OSU squad has the potential to be special for years to come, and Carver will look to help the Cowgirls continue writing what could be the best chapter in school history.
"I am honored and excited to join the Oklahoma State women's basketball program,” Carver said. “This is a university with a proud tradition and a passionate fanbase and I am eager to contribute to the growth, development and success of our student-athletes both on and off the court. I cannot wait to get to work alongside Coach Jacie and this incredible staff.