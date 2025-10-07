Cowgirl Basketball Cracks ESPN Preseason Top 25 Ranking
Oklahoma State head coach Jacie Hoyt has something special brewing in Stillwater. Following an impressive 2024-25 season on the hardwood in which the Cowgirls finished the year 25-7, O-State has pushed all its chips to the center of the table heading into the coming season.
The Cowgirls have an action-packed lineup that includes new additions like junior Amari Whiting, freshman Lena Girardi and senior guard Haleigh Timmer. The Pokes hit the transfer portal hard and should be an early favorite to make some noise in the Big 12 Conference this season.
ESPN recently dropped its 2025-26 NCAA women's top 25 rankings for the upcoming season, and the Cowgirls have something to be proud of. Oklahoma State cracked the top 25 and enters the preseason talks at No. 22. With a completely revamped basketball team mixed in with a handful of seasoned veterans, the Cowgirls may be on the verge of a deep playoff run this season.
The top of the ranking features the heavy hitters of women's basketball. The UConn Huskies enter the preseason as the team to beat at No. 1. They may have one of the top frontcourt duos in all of the land in brand new Husky Serah Williams, who made the jump from Wisconsin, and current UConn superstar Sarah Strong.
The No. 2 spot belongs to coach Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks. Ta'Niya Latson is one of the most dangerous scoring guards in the nation will look to improve on her leading point total of 25.2 from a season ago.
The UCLA Bruins, Texas Longhorns and LSU Tigers round out the top 5 heading into the coming season. The Longhorns welcome in Breya Cunningham from Arizona, who was fourth in the Big 12 last season in blocks with 1.75 per game.
The Oklahoma Sooners shot up the rankings and are ranked No. 6 in the preseason poll. The Sooners can thank incoming freshman Aaliyah Chavez for the jump. Chavez was the top recruit in the nation following back-to-back Texas player of the year awards.
Iowa State is the early favorite to secure a Big 12 crown and holds down the No. 13 spot in the rankings. Jada Williams takes over point guard duty for the Cyclones following a 12.7 point per game season at Arizona a season ago.
The Baylor Bears (no. 18) and the TCU Horned Frogs (no. 21) round out the Big 12 teams in the top 25. Baylor added Taliah Scott from Auburn, who averaged 21.2 points per game at Arkansas and Auburn despite only playing in 23 games. The Horned Frogs added one of the top portal targets, Olivia Miles, and are on the verge of a deep playoff run in 2025-26.
The Cowgirls are less than three weeks away from their first exhibition game of the season, where they will host Oklahoma Christian on Oct. 28.