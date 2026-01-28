Cowgirl Basketball Looking for Bounce-Back Performance vs. BYU

Oklahoma State is back in action, and it has a chance to get a much-needed win.

On Wednesday night, OSU women’s basketball will host BYU in Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater as it looks to get back in the win column following Sunday’s loss. The Cowgirls had been looking good going into Sunday’s game, but a loss to Colorado soured some of that recent success.

The Buffaloes now sit at 4-4 in Big 12 play following their win over the Cowgirls. While a loss to a team like that isn’t what OSU needs, it has a chance to right its wrongs a bit as it hosts another 4-4 squad in this upcoming matchup.

Sitting at 5-3 in Big 12 play, the Cowgirls are in a bit of a strange spot in the Big 12 picture. While OSU certainly has the capabilities to beat some of the conference’s top competition, it hasn’t done enough to separate itself from the middle of the pack. Of course, a loss to BYU would be almost a confirmation that OSU is indeed a middling Big 12 team trending toward the bubble.

However, if the Cowgirls can get back to the high level of play they had displayed before their latest loss, they could again begin to climb in the conference. According to ESPN Analytics, the Cowgirls enter Wednesday night’s contest with an 88.1% chance of besting the Cougars.

Considering the two teams enter this matchup with similar records overall and in conference play, it could be a tightly contested battle. With OSU playing at home, that could also play a significant factor in the outcome.

Thus far, OSU’s only loss at home came to a ranked Baylor team by single digits early in conference play. Although a loss to Colorado might indicate otherwise, OSU has mostly played much better since that Baylor game.

Climbing in the NCAA Tournament field must be one of the main goals for the Cowgirls moving forward, and their upcoming schedule gives them a real chance at making some moves up. Of OSU’s next five contests, none will come against teams that currently have winning records in conference play, including battles against Arizona and UCF, which are in the bottom three of the conference standings.

Overall, OSU has a real path forward to improve its record and make some strides as it gears up for the postseason. All of those potential improvements across the board can begin on Wednesday night against the Cougars.