Winter Weather Could Impact Cowboys' Hopes of Upsetting No. 9 Iowa State

Oklahoma State will be on its home floor for a matchup against a top 10 team, but it’s unlikely to have the rowdiness it’s looking for.

On Saturday, OSU will host No. 9 Iowa State in one of the biggest matchups of the season in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Unfortunately for the Pokes, a snowstorm will also be making its way through Stillwater over the weekend.

With winter weather expected to cause disruptions throughout Saturday in Stillwater and across the region, the Cowboys have already made some adjustments to the upcoming matchup, moving the game up an hour to 2 p.m. and making admission free.

Time Change!



The Big 12 Conference has moved Saturday's start time to 2 p.m. CT -- one hour earlier than previously scheduled.



FREE GA Tickets

FREE Parking (excluding Lots 4 & 6B)



However, those changes might not be enough to overcome the obvious obstacles that will come with hosting a game in the midst of a snowstorm that could bring in around a foot of snow over the weekend. With the weather expected to impact essentially the entire state, any fans outside of Stillwater may not be willing to brave the weather to make it to the game, especially considering the likely dangerous travel conditions.

On the other hand, fans in Stillwater might have an opportunity to make up for it with admission now for a top 10 matchup. Of course, even the close proximity might not be enough to get the crowd Steve Lutz and company would typically be hoping for.

Against a top 10, the advantage of playing at home is simply having the home-court advantage and having a rowdy crowd. While the latter appears to be in severe jeopardy for Saturday’s game, the Pokes will still be playing in familiar territory.

Although the actual effects of a home-court advantage might not be present to the usual extent, the Cowboys played the Cyclones tight in Ames earlier this month. At the very least, OSU will have the advantage of not having to play on the road.

While it’s hard to say whether the Pokes’ performance in Ames could’ve resulted in a win on a neutral court, OSU’s chances of beating the Cyclones are undeniably increased simply by not playing in Hilton Coliseum.

Overall, the Cowboys’ hopes of winning against Iowa State could certainly take a hit if the impending weather impacts the crowd size to any significant degree. However, the Pokes can’t simply rely on the crowd to bring the energy for a top 10 matchup.

If Lutz’s team is going to make a run at the NCAA Tournament this season, it will need to find ways to win and bring its own energy, especially in a game that could mean as much as this one.