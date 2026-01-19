Cowgirl Basketball Must Turn Statement Win Into Momentum

The Cowgirls made a statement that they’re still one of the best teams in the Big 12.

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls took on the No.19 Iowa State Cyclones this afternoon, in a contest that was never in question. Iowa State scored the opening basket, but that would be the only time the Cyclones would lead the Cowgirls.

OSU would start to pull away in the second quarter when they outscored Iowa State 30-13, putting the Cowgirls up 43-21 at halftime. It would be smooth sailing from there for Oklahoma State, and the Cowgirls would take the game 86-58.

Cowgirls guard Stailee Heard would be the brightest star in this bout, as Heard posted the third-ever triple-double in Cowgirl history. Heard had 18 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Cowgirls to their first ranked win of the season.

OSU is now 5-2 in conference play, sitting just one game behind first place. However, if the Cowgirls want to continue to prove they have a chance at a Big 12 title, they will have to use this big win as momentum for the rest of the season.

Oklahoma State has had a difficult time with ranked teams in the past, as the Cowboys are now 1-3 against ranked opponents this season. Oklahoma, Baylor and TCU all got the better of the Cowgirls, but now with a ranked win under their belt, they have confidence for what is to come.

OSU has now also won three straight conference games and has a road ahead that seems manageable for the Cowgirls to conquer. The only two ranked opponents left on their schedule are No.17 Texas Tech and Iowa State once again.

If the Cowgirls can play just like they did on Sunday, the rest of the season, they have a good shot to run the table. Of course, this starts with the play within.

OSU plays a team game as seven Cowgirls average over 10 points per game. Micah Gray leads the pack, averaging 15.1 points per game. However, just like we saw with Heard, any Cowgirl can step up on any given night to give OSU the win.

The Cowgirls have had major ups and downs this season, as they started the season ranked, but then lost their ranking. This big-time win against Iowa State has to be the tone setter for the remainder of the season. The Cowgirls have an opportunity to make their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance, and if they continue this play, they’ll have an opportunity to truly compete.