Cowgirl Basketball to Play in 2025 Cayman Islands Classic
Oklahoma State is set to have some fun matchups early next season.
On Wednesday, OSU women’s basketball announced that it will play in the 2025 Cayman Islands Classic. The event features eight teams and will take place from Nov. 28-29 at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Grand Cayman.
OSU will be joined in the event by Charlotte, George Washington, Georgia Tech, Florida, Memphis, Miami and St. John’s. With the opportunity to play some power conference competition in the first month of the season, the Cowgirls will need to be ready for battle.
Of course, coming off a trip to the NCAA Tournament last season, Jacie Hoyt’s team should be ready to prove it belongs among the best in the country. With star forward Stailee Heard set to lead the team again in her junior year, OSU should be in a great position to make a statement in November.
"We are excited to travel to such a beautiful destination and give our players an incredible experience both on and off the court,” Hoyt said. “We are looking forward to competing against some of the country's best talent from other conferences on a neutral court.”
For Hoyt’s team, this could be a great early-season test for the Cowgirls after their impressive run in 2024-25. While the Cowgirls had one of their best seasons in program history last year, there is a legitimate chance for this upcoming squad to become the best.
Of course, OSU has some big shoes to fill, given not only the success of last season’s team, but also the key departures. With some of OSU’s stars, such as Anna Gret Asi and Tenin Magassa, off the roster going into next season, Hoyt’s team will need to find ways to compete with some of the best teams in the country, and this could be an opportunity for some new additions to show out.