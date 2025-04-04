Cowgirls Coach Jacie Hoyt Reflects on Latest Transfer Portal Additions
Oklahoma State has been busy in the transfer portal since its NCAA Tournament exit.
Over the past few weeks, the Cowgirls have begun preparing for next season. Coming off of one of the best seasons in program history, OSU has been active in rebuilding its roster for the 2025-26 campaign.
After Amari Whiting transferred in from BYU after the regular season, OSU has added a couple of more talents in the offseason. The first came on Friday when Tyla Heard announced the in-state switch from Oral Roberts to OSU.
Heard is the sister of OSU star Stailee Heard and could be a seamless fit for the Cowgirls. She averaged 2.3 points and 2.4 rebounds in limited playing time with ORU, but OSU coach Jacie Hoyt is excited about her upside as she makes the move to Stillwater.
"We are very excited to welcome Tyla to our roster!" Hoyt said. "She is a tireless worker and has a tremendous competitive spirit. She will give us great depth, especially at the defensive end of the floor."
After Heard’s addition, Hoyt had another couple of wins on Wednesday. Along with signing an extension to stay in Stillwater for the foreseeable future, Hoyt capped off her birthday with the addition of South Dakota State transfer Haleigh Timmer.
Timmer was a part of the Jackrabbits squad that eliminated the Cowgirls in the NCAA Tournament a couple of weeks ago, giving the Cowgirls an up-close look at their newest addition. Timmer was a star for the Jackrabbits, making the 2022-23 All-Summit League second team and averaged 12.8 points and four rebounds for the 30-4 team this season.
"Haleigh is a proven winner and a very crucial addition to our roster as we continue to reload our pieces,” Hoyt said. “Her work ethic, team-first attitude and competitive drive make her a great fit into our culture. She is a stingy defender, and I love her ability to shoot as well as get downhill offensively.
"If you look at what she has done in close games in the final minutes over the course of her career you can see that she is fearless and knows how to make winning plays when it matters most. She has ice in her veins!"