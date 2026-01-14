Four Cowgirls Freshmen Land on Softball America Watch List

Four standout freshmen on the Oklahoma State Cowgirls softball roster — Gabby Castillo, Aubrey Jones, Jayelle Austin and Preslee Downing — have been named to the Softball America Freshman Watch List for the 2026 season, highlighting the program's promising influx of talent as it looks to rebound from a challenging 2025 campaign.

The watch list, released by Softball America, spotlights incoming freshmen expected to make immediate impacts based on high school and travel ball performances, evaluations from coaches and scouting insights. Oklahoma State's quartet joins a select group of prospects across the country poised to contribute right away under head coach Kenny Gajewski.

Aubrey Jones

Jones, an infielder from Gaylord, Michigan, was a crown jewel of the 2025 recruiting class. Described as looking the part of a college shortstop, Jones brings athleticism and potential to anchor the infield. She is expected to battle through typical freshman adjustments while competing for a starting role at shortstop or elsewhere in the middle infield.

Gabby Castillo

Castillo, a catcher from Richmond, Texas (Churchill Fulshear HS), arrives as a four-year letterwinner and two-time Offensive Player of the Year (2023-24). She compiled a .419 batting average in her senior season with the Texas Bombers Gold, adding four home runs and 26 RBIs. Versatile enough to play catcher or outfield, Castillo provides offensive pop and leadership behind the plate.

Jayelle Austin

Austin, an outfielder from Owasso, Oklahoma, maintained a .471 career high school batting average, driving in 164 runs with 25 doubles, 19 triples and 44 home runs. She reunites with high school and travel teammate Preslee Downing, having played together for the Oklahoma Athletics National 18U Madden for nine years. Austin's speed and power make her a threat in the outfield and lineup.

Preslee Downing

Downing, a pitcher from Owasso, Oklahoma, was a top-15 recruit in her class per Extra Innings Softball. She posted a dominant senior season with 261 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings. Downing boasts a career 76-9 record, 1.11 ERA and 705 strikeouts in high school and club play. Her arm strength and swing-and-miss ability position her to bolster the pitching staff immediately.

The four freshmen are part of a larger 2026 class that includes eight newcomers, helping Gajewski reset the program after the Cowgirls missed hosting a regional in 2025 for the first time in years. With veterans like infielders Karli Godwin and Rosie Davis returning, the young talent adds depth in the infield, outfield and circle.

As spring approaches, Oklahoma State aims to leverage this talented group to chase an NCAA Tournament return and revive its tradition of toughness in Stillwater.