Cowgirls Earn Top 3 Spot in Big 12 Power Rankings
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls are coming off of a dominant victory over Baylor and are currently 12-1 on the season. It is only a matter of time before the Cowgirls break the top 25 and that is likely coming in the next NCAA women’s basketball poll.
Oklahoma State has continued to impress on the court this season and the voters took notice in the recent Big 12 Conference power rankings. Let’s take a look at the top 5 teams in the Big 12.
1. TCU Horned Frogs (14-1, 2-0 Big 12)
The TCU Horned Frogs take over the top spot this week after coming in at No. 2 a week ago. TCU played Colorado a little too close for comfort but used a stiff defense to put the game away. They will take on Cincinnati on Saturday.
2. Kansas State Wildcats (14-1, 2-0 Big 12)
K-State is ranked 11th in the nation and were the top team in the Big 12 last week. A close game with Houston allowed TCU to leapfrog them in the rankings this week. The Wildcats battle it with Texas Tech on Saturday.
3. Oklahoma State Cowgirls (12-1, 2-0 Big 12)
The Cowgirls of Oklahoma State may not have to wait long to finally crack the top 20, but for now they will just have to settle for the 3 spot in the Big 12. Oklahoma State is one of only 4 teams undefeated in conference play and they look to continue that Saturday when they battle Kansas.
4. West Virginia Mountaineers (11-2, 1-1 Big 12)
The Mountaineers are ranked 18th in the nation and made quick work of UCF on Wednesday when the defense forced 23 turnovers. They take on BYU on Saturday.
5. Utah Utes (11-2, 2-0 Big 12)
Utah has Big 12 wins over Arizona and Arizona State this season and are also one of the four undefeated Big 12 squads this season. They have tough approaching games against Iowa State and K-State fast approaching.