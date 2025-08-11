Cowgirls Land Global 2026 Hoops Star Annie Kibedi
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls have secured a commitment from Annie Kibedi, a 17-year-old Belgian superstar. The verbal commitment from Kibedi gave the Cowgirls some major momentum moving forward. The 6-foot-2 forward, who announced her pledge via Instagram on Saturday, brings a rare blend of international flair and proven dominance to Stillwater. For head coach Jacie Hoyt and Cowgirl Nation, this is more than a signing; it is a statement.
Kibedi is a certified walking bucket and has been a standout on the European stage. Her performance at the FIBA U18 EuroBasket this summer cemented her status as one of the continent’s elite talents, averaging 11.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
Her versatility was on full display, from overpowering defenders with her back-to-the-basket game to facilitating plays with veteran-like poise. Two years ago, at the U16 European Championship, she torched opponents for 20.7 points per game, including 36- and 35-point outbursts, proving Kibedi is a scorer who thrives under pressure.
Hailing from Kangoeroes Mechelen in Belgium’s Top Division Women, Kibedi’s resume reads like a seasoned pro’s. In the 2025 season, she averaged 11.1 points and 8.0 rebounds across 28 league games, earning Eurobasket.com’s All-Belgian League Young Player of the Year honors. Her experience in the EuroCup, where she posted 9.8 points and 6.3 rebounds, further underscores her readiness for high-level competition. Kibedi will fit in perfectly in Hoyt's high-vamped squad.
Coach Hoyt, who’s been methodically constructing a roster to compete in the Big 12’s upper echelon, has to be excited to land a potential talent like Kibedi. Inserting her into a young lineup in Stillwater full of prime-time players has the ability to elevate OSU into national contention by 2026. Kibedi’s ability to stretch the floor, dominate the paint, and distribute the rock makes her a perfect fit for Hoyt’s fast-paced, versatile system.
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls have secured top talent for 2025, highlighted by Lena Girardi, a four-star guard ranked No. 63 in the ESPN HoopGurlz Top 100. Her scoring versatility and work ethic bolster a dynamic roster, joining superstar underclassman Jadyn Wooten. Mix in Kibedi's ability and the Cowgirls could be on to something.
For Cowgirl fans, this signing is a reason to dream big. Kibedi’s arrival signals OSU’s growing appeal on the global stage, a testament to Hoyt’s recruiting prowess. As Stillwater buzzes with anticipation, one thing is clear: Annie Kibedi isn’t just joining the Cowgirls, she is joining a potential powerhouse. The future is bright, and it’s painted orange.