Cowgirls Transfer Guard Commits to Grand Canyon
Oklahoma State’s offseason of departures continues.
After one season at OSU, Ale’jah Douglas is transferring to Grand Canyon as a graduate transfer. The Cowgirls’ injury-riddled season kept them from making consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, and Douglas was one of many who missed significant time.
After suffering an injury only two games into the season, Douglas never saw the floor again. Douglas scored three points in 16 minutes in her OSU debut against SIU-Edwardsville but played only six minutes against New Orleans a couple of days later in what would be her final game in Stillwater.
Before coming to OSU, Douglas spent the 2022-23 season at Clemson, helping the Tigers to a 19-16 season, which ended after a three-game run in the WNIT. She played in 33 games that season, averaging 5.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and one steal in 17.8 minutes per game.
Douglas started four games with Clemson and had two of her four double-figure scoring performances in that span. Before heading to Clemson, Douglas began her career at Western Nebraska, where she set the school record for career points with 1,015.
Going to Grand Canyon next season could help Douglas find that success again. As one of the best teams in the Western Athletic Conference, GCU went 24-8 last season but fell in the first round of the conference tournament to end its season.
Although the Cowgirls have lost some talent this offseason, OSU coach Jacie Hoyt has added a few players from the transfer portal who could make a difference next season. Of course, the talent the Cowgirls bring in will only matter if they can have some better injury luck next season.
Still, Hoyt has the program in a solid position despite the departures.
