Cowgirls Upset No. 9 TCU in Statement Win
The Cowgirls made a statement against one of the nation’s best.
On Wednesday, Oklahoma State beat No. 9 TCU 60-59 in Gallagher-Iba Arena. After falling out of the rankings coming into the game, OSU made a strong case to return to the top 25 after handing TCU its second loss of the season.
Although it wasn’t always the prettiest game, OSU made enough plays throughout the night to be in a position to win in the final minutes. Trailing 55-48 with under three minutes left, it looked like the top 10 Horned Frogs were going to close out a road win.
However, Jacie Hoyt’s club had different plans. Over the next couple of minutes, OSU rattled off a 12–0 run to take the lead and extend it to five. Jadyn Wooten hit a couple of jumpers in that run as part of her 10-point fourth quarter. But with just about every other game this season, Stailee Heard was the star.
Heard’s and-one layup got the Cowgirls within one possession with 1:53 left, and a couple of plays later, she gave OSU its first lead since early in the first quarter with a 3-pointer on the left wing.
OSU managed to squeeze out a win but made it much harder than it needed to be. Over the final 15 seconds, Tenin Magassa and Ana Gret Asi each missed a pair of free throws to keep TCU in the contest. Magassa also fouled Madison Conner on a 3-point shot in that stretch, leading to her knocking down all three.
That sequence led to Hailey Van Lith having one last chance to send TCU home with a win. Despite their struggles in the final seconds, the Cowgirl defense stood strong and forced her to miss a jumper to secure the upset.
The win likely vaults OSU back into the top 25 and perhaps even higher than the No. 24 spot it held a week ago. As Hoyt looks to build the program and become a consistent contender, wins like this are massive. OSU will try to carry its momentum from the big win when it matches up against
