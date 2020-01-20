Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Cunningham Shines in Hoophall Classic Against IMG Academy

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State’s cornerstone in the 2020 signing class, five-star guard Cade Cunningham, proved tonight why he’s one of the best recruits in the country. Cunningham helped lead the No. 1 team in the country, Montverde Academy, to a 76-64 win over IMG Academy in the Hoophall Classic.

With the win, MVA moves to 18=0 on the season. They’ll face McEachern High School Monday afternoon at approximately 4:00 p.m. CT with the game being televised on ESPNU.

Cunningham finished the game with 18 points with seven rebounds, five of which came on the defensive end, and four assists. He also had four turnovers, but IMG is the No. 7 team in the country, so they weren’t terrible TOs.

Cunningham further proved tonight that he’s got an all-around game as he got it done on both ends of the court. With just over two minutes left in the first half, he took a charge, which lead to a three on the other end. Then, on the other end, Cunningham blew by the defense a hit a fastbreak layup.

“[Mike Boynton’s] getting a leader and a winner,” said ESPN’s director of recruiting Paul Biancardi on the television broadcast. “Cade Cunningham does it by his words, does it by example and by his play. One of the best players in the class of 2020 because he can bring it on both ends of the court.”

Then with just a few seconds left in the first half, he worked his magic and got into the lane with ease to hit the layup. Everyone thought that would be the final points of the half, but IMG’s Matthew Murrell nailed a three-quarter court buzzer-beater.

Cunningham also got it done at the free throw, something that Oklahoma State needs to improve upon, as he hit 5-of-6, with four of the makes coming in the final two minutes of the game.

Cunningham’s 18 points tonight was a rather quiet 18 points. He started the game off slow as he only had two points in the first quarter, but you can easily tell he’s the leader on the court with or without the ball.

Cunningham is going to be such an asset once he gets to Stillwater whether he plays at the one or two guard spot. He has great court awareness and vision, he’s able to direct traffic with or without the ball and is also great on or off the ball on both ends of the court.

Again, Cunningham and Montverde Academy will be back in action Monday afternoon at approximately 4:00 p.m. CT as they take on McEachern High School in the Hoophall Classic on ESPNU.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Make Offers, Entertain Prospects with First of Back-to-Back Junior Days

Oklahoma State football welcomed the likes of CamRon Valdez and Jaeden Roberts along with a lot of other talented football prospects for Junior Day

Robert Allen

by

Orange Tuono

Oklahoma State in Great Position With A Top 2021 OL Prospect

During Saturday’s ‘Cowboy Day’, the first of two junior day events for Oklahoma State, the staff hosted multiple high level recruits, both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. One of the premiere prospects that spent his Saturday on campus was Galena Park North Shore high school offensive guard, Jaeden Roberts.

Marshall Levenson

by

scottsdalepoke

Five Expectations from OC Kasey Dunn Calling Plays

New offensive coordinator and play caller Kasey Dunn should add some variety and surprise to the Oklahoma State offense.

Robert Allen

by

scottsdalepoke

McCray Catches Trio of Passes in East-West Shrine Game and Ammendola Kicks in NFLPA Game

Former Oklahoma State wide receiver Jordan McCray caught three passes in the East-West Shrine Game

Robert Allen

Chuba Hubbard's First Interview Since Announcing He's Back at Oklahoma State

Chuba Hubbard spoke to Sirius-XM Radio at the Walter Camp festivities in New Haven, Ct.

Robert Allen

Cowboy Football: The Pulse is Racing

Pep rallies and more to dig and despise

John Helsley

Motivation by the Pine Sparks Pokes, but not Enough

Oklahoma State loses to Baylor and sees some improved performances from Cam McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa

Robert Allen

by

Mojo52

Piccininni Scores 100th Win in Pokes’ First Top-10 Dual Victory of Season

Oklahoma State rolls to a 30-10 win over Pittsburgh as Nick Piccininni picks up his 100th career win as a Cowboy.

Zach Lancaster

Report: Todd Monken Hired as Georgia Offensive Coordinator

The Oklahoma State/Todd Monken dream is over as he's been hired as the Georgia offensive coordinator.

Zach Lancaster

by

McDaddy71

Cowboys Come up Short Late, Fall to No. 2 Baylor 75-68

Despite holding onto the lead for a majority of the game, Oklahoma State comes up short in the upset of No. 2 Baylor.

Zach Lancaster