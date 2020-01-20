Cunningham Shines in Hoophall Classic Against IMG Academy

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State’s cornerstone in the 2020 signing class, five-star guard Cade Cunningham, proved tonight why he’s one of the best recruits in the country. Cunningham helped lead the No. 1 team in the country, Montverde Academy, to a 76-64 win over IMG Academy in the Hoophall Classic.

With the win, MVA moves to 18=0 on the season. They’ll face McEachern High School Monday afternoon at approximately 4:00 p.m. CT with the game being televised on ESPNU.

Cunningham finished the game with 18 points with seven rebounds, five of which came on the defensive end, and four assists. He also had four turnovers, but IMG is the No. 7 team in the country, so they weren’t terrible TOs.

Cunningham further proved tonight that he’s got an all-around game as he got it done on both ends of the court. With just over two minutes left in the first half, he took a charge, which lead to a three on the other end. Then, on the other end, Cunningham blew by the defense a hit a fastbreak layup.

“[Mike Boynton’s] getting a leader and a winner,” said ESPN’s director of recruiting Paul Biancardi on the television broadcast. “Cade Cunningham does it by his words, does it by example and by his play. One of the best players in the class of 2020 because he can bring it on both ends of the court.”

Then with just a few seconds left in the first half, he worked his magic and got into the lane with ease to hit the layup. Everyone thought that would be the final points of the half, but IMG’s Matthew Murrell nailed a three-quarter court buzzer-beater.

Cunningham also got it done at the free throw, something that Oklahoma State needs to improve upon, as he hit 5-of-6, with four of the makes coming in the final two minutes of the game.

Cunningham’s 18 points tonight was a rather quiet 18 points. He started the game off slow as he only had two points in the first quarter, but you can easily tell he’s the leader on the court with or without the ball.

Cunningham is going to be such an asset once he gets to Stillwater whether he plays at the one or two guard spot. He has great court awareness and vision, he’s able to direct traffic with or without the ball and is also great on or off the ball on both ends of the court.

Again, Cunningham and Montverde Academy will be back in action Monday afternoon at approximately 4:00 p.m. CT as they take on McEachern High School in the Hoophall Classic on ESPNU.