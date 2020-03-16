Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Mythical March Madness Preview: Dayton Regional

Robert Allen

Anthony Grant has a magic team and the Dayton Flyers are absolutely deserving of the top seed in this region of our Mythical March Madness. The Flyers finished 29-2 and the perceived weakness is that they didn't play as much tournament competition, but the Flyers are an offensive juggernaut that can play defense. 

USATSI_14111680
Obi Toppin of Dayton is one of the best players in the nation.USA Today Sports Images - David Kohl

Obi Toppin is a powerful big man that averages 20.0 points and 7.5 rebounds a game in leading four Flyers that average scoring in double figures. Jalen Crutcher is the point guard mechanism that makes it go as he also scores well and averages over five assists a game. 

I like the Dayton path that starts with Hartford and then warms up some with the Florida-Penn State winner. They will get a supreme tournament test in the "sweet 16" if five-seed Kentycky is waiting there. 

USATSI_14152146
Immanuel Quickley is averaging 16.1 points for John Calipari and Kentucky.USA Today Sports Images - Kim Klement

The Wildcats are massively tournament tested with a 9-4 record against teams in the event. Immanuel Quickley is playing well and averaging 16.1 points a game to lead a team that also has four double digit scorers. Kentucky is a long way now from that team that was upset by Evansville early in the season.

USATSI_14155095
Vernon Carey is a force for Duke that is also a strong scoring team.USA Today Sports Images - Rob Kinnan

Don't ever count out Duke and Mike Krzyzewski. Vernon Carey is averaging 17.8 points per game and Tre Jones is awesome at point with 16.2 points per game and 185 assists on the season. 

The three-seed is Ohio State and the four-seed is Seton Hall and I'm not crazy about either of them. The best first round game may be the six-11 game between West Virginia and Wichita State. I think the Mountaineers are a Jeckyl-Hyde team and Wichita State has a chip on their shoulder, but neither is a threat to win the regional. 

First round games open up with a full day of basketball at The Palestra.  

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hubbard and Ogbongbemiga Tabbed Cornish Trophy Finalists

Oklahoma State running back and linebacker Chuba Hubbard and Amen Ogbongbemiga were tabbed as two of the five finalists for the Cornish Trophy, the award given to Canada's top NCAA football player.

Zach Lancaster

by

Grumble

Former Walk On Poke Secures Big Pay Day With America's Team

Former Oklahoma State tight end Blake Jarwin has signed a 3 year extension with the Dallas Cowboys to become the tight end of the future for Dak Prescott.

Marshall Levenson

Dark Days: May They Not Last Long

These are unchartered waters, but we've felt like this before

John Helsley

by

Orangeheart72

Another Reason I Love the Captain, Dave Hunziker's Perfect Perspective

Dave Hunziker, voice of the Cowboys, has a great perspective on what's happening

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Spring Football: Where Does It Stand and When Will We Know?

A look at where spring football practice at Oklahoma State stands amid the concerns and actions from COVID 19.

Robert Allen

by

Orangeheart72

Our Mythical and Historical Sites March Madness

2020 Mythical and Historical Sites March Madness. Pokes Report went through the country and selected 64 teams for a simulated 2020 NCAA tournament.

Robert Allen

by

ZachLancaster

Why College Students Are One Of The Groups Affected The Most By COVID-19 Outbreak

Not only have collegiate sports been put on hold or canceled but so have the colleges themselves.

Marshall Levenson

by

Grumble

Mythical and Historical March Madness on Pokes Report

Mythical March Madness at Pokes Report on SI/Maven. Selection Sunday coming.

Robert Allen

My Personal Thoughts and Reactions To The Day The Sports World Stopped

We have never seen a day in sports like this one, what we are witnessing is unprecedented.

Marshall Levenson

by

Grumble

Mike Boynton Addresses Premature Ending to the Season

Oklahoma State head basketball coach Mike Boynton addressed the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 basketball season with local media.

Zach Lancaster

by

Grumble