Does Steve Lutz Need to Shorten Oklahoma State's Rotation?
Oklahoma State’s depth was a strength in nonconference play, but its lack of star power is beginning to cause problems.
Entering the 2024-25 season, Steve Lutz had many directions to go when it came to the starting lineup. With a roster built almost entirely through the transfer portal with veteran players from small schools and role players from power conference teams, OSU’s rotation was destined to be deep.
However, the lack of players sticking out throughout nonconference play has left the Cowboys in a tricky spot.
There is also a stark difference between the roster makeups of OSU’s basketball teams. While the Cowboys have had trouble finding their top players, the women’s team has clear-cut stars. Stailee Heard, Anna Gret Asi and Micah Gray have been the top players for the Cowgirls throughout the year, and Jacie Hoyt’s rotation reflects that. Joined by Alexia Smith, the Cowgirls have four players averaging at least 28 minutes in conference play, including 33.2 minutes a night from Heard.
To find consistent success, Lutz might need to take inspiration from his colleague who also patrols the sidelines in Gallagher-Iba Arena. While the women’s team has four players averaging 28 minutes per game, the men have zero who hit that mark.
Abou Ousmane and Arturo Dean lead the Cowboys in minutes per game in conference play at 26.8. They are two of six Cowboys to hit at least 20 minutes a night in conference play, joined by Khalil Brantley, Marchelus Avery, Bryce Thompson and Jamyron Keller. Meanwhile, OSU’s seventh-highest minutes-getter is Robert Jennings at 18.2, and he has started every game for the Cowboys in Big 12 play.
Although there are six players hitting the 20-minute-per-game mark plus a starter hitting 18 minutes, OSU has to cut its rotation and find its top players. While it is not always an easy task, there are three players who have stood out for the Cowboys and should probably be hitting or nearing 30 minutes per game.
Ousmane has been OSU’s only double-digit scorer in Big 12 play. Avery and Thompson have neared that mark and are typically solid scoring options. That leaves the other two spots around them to rotate through with guys who should still be clearly at the top of the rotation. With Dean, Keller, Brantley and Jennings making up the next four of the rotation, OSU lineups should have some consistency.
Perhaps OSU’s top players aren’t good enough to play 30 minutes a night and find success, but the Cowboys haven’t found much success with a large rotation and need to figure something out before it’s too late.
