OSU Hoops: Donovan Williams Signs Letter of Intent

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- It's officially official: just two days after committing, Donovan Williams has signed his letter of intent to Oklahoma State.

Williams announced his decision on Monday via SI All-American and chose the Pokes over Kansas State and Texas.

He joins Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe during the spring signing period, and marked the sixth commitment of the 2020 class joining Cade Cunningham, Rondel Walker, Montreal Pena Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and grad transfer Ferron Flavors Jr.

“I get to play with the best player in the country, Cade Cunningham,” Williams told SI. “We’re close friends; we talk a lot, so I thought that could be a big positive in this whole thing for me. Also, the relationship I have with coach [Mike Boynton]; he’s a great guy, he’s been down here numerous times. He just seems like a very considerate and truthful and honest guy and I trust giving him my abilities and my talents and having him work with it and make me a pro.”

Williams is a 6-5, 190-pound shooting guard out of Lincoln (NE) North Star and is the No. 147 ranked player in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He also checks in as the No. 28 ranked shooting guard in the 2020 class.

The addition of William puts a really nice cap on an already stellar class, especially since the Cowboys missed out on four-star forward JT Thor the day before Williams committed.

In his shortened senior season, Williams averaged and impressive 28.3 points and 8.1 rebounds in just 14 games. He was previously committed to Nebraska, but Williams decommitted in December 2019 after a successful ACL rehab.

Following his senior season, Williams was named Nebraska's Mr. Basketball. Williams was also named a three-time First-Team All-State selection, as well as a two-time First Team Super-State selection by the Nebraska Coaches Association.

Williams will be doing a radio interview on Triple Play Sports Radio with Robert Allen on Thursday morning at 11:05.

