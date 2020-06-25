Pokes Report
Eddie Sutton Documentary to Air June 29

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- We found out on Monday that they documentary about legendary Oklahoma State coach Eddie Sutton had been picked up by ESPN. Thursday, we found out when. In a press release from ESPN, EDDIE with air Monday, June 29 at 8 p.m. CT.

Chock-full of archival footage and interviews from a “who’s who” of college and NBA superstars, EDDIE is a story rooted in basketball, but vulnerably exploring issues of substance abuse, father-son relationships, and perseverance. Following the famed career of 800-win basketball coach, Eddie Sutton, the film highlights programs at the Universities of Arkansas, Kentucky, and Oklahoma State. Revisiting not only conference championships and numerous trips to the Final Four, but also the pains of addiction and the devastating 2001 Oklahoma State basketball team plane crash, EDDIE compels sports and general audiences, alike, to ponder the conflicting attributes of a man with flaws shared by many and achievements matched by few.

In April, after several years of being left out, Sutton was finally inducted in the Naismith Hall of Fame.

Unfortunately, nearly two months later, Sutton passed away in his home in Tulsa, OK surrounded by his family. He was 84-years old

Going through the record books, there are only 10 coaches throughout the history of Division I basketball to have at least 800 wins and only four of which former major-college men's basketball coaches: Sutton, Adolph Rupp, Dean Smith and Bob Knight. Unfortunately, Eddie was the only one of the four that hadn't been inducted.

During his 37 year coaching career, Sutton had amassed an impressive 806 wins compared to just 328 losses and was the first ever coach to take four teams to the NCAA tournament, as well as one of the few coaches to take teams from two different schools to the Final Four.

During his time in Stillwater, he led the Oklahoma State to an impressive 13 NCAA tournament bids, two Final Four appearances, three regular season conference championships and three conference tournament championships.

He’d finish his career at Oklahoma State with an impressive 368-161 record, second only behind legendary coach Henry Iba, Sutton’s mentor and college coach at Oklahoma A&M.

Former Cowboy C.J. Moore Finds Landing Spot

Nearly five months to the day, former Oklahoma State wide receiver C.J. Moore announced the school he'll be attending in the fall

Zach Lancaster

Cowboy Basketball's Been Working on 'Family Bonds' Before Getting Back to Campus

Cade Cunningham and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, as well as current members of the Cowboy basketball team, have been working out together in Dallas over the past month or so.

Zach Lancaster

Mike Boynton's Use of Twitter Should Be Applauded

After an exchange on Twitter between Dick Vitale, John Feinstein and some Oklahoma State fans, Mike Boynton joined the conversation and easily owned the conversation

Zach Lancaster

Are You Ready? This is a Good Continuation to a Good Start Last Week

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy has learned what his players really want.

Robert Allen

Big 12 Picks Time Gives Encouragement that there Could Be a Football Season

The Big 12 asks the media this time each summer to make their picks

Robert Allen

OSU Athletics Launches Diversity and Inclusion Council

Oklahoma State athletics launches the Diversity and Inclusion Council headed by Dr. Jason F. Kirksey, the university's Vice President for Institutional Diversity and Chief Diversity Officer

Pokes Report Staff

Cade Cunningham to Use Platform to Speak Out Against Social Injustices

Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham spoke with SI All-American about feeling a responsibility to use his social platform to speak out against social injustices

Zach Lancaster

May Could Be Top Oklahoma Prep Quarterback in Class of 2022

Jones quarterback Carson May may be one of the best in Oklahoma for the class of 2022.

Robert Allen

Cade Cunningham ‘Happy’ With Decision to Stay at Oklahoma State

Zach Lancaster

Lundblade Getting Married and Getting Ready for NFL and New York Jets

Former Oklahoma State center Brad Lundblade talks New York Jets, getting married, and Oklahoma State controversy.

Robert Allen