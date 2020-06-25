Eddie Sutton Documentary to Air June 29

STILLWATER -- We found out on Monday that they documentary about legendary Oklahoma State coach Eddie Sutton had been picked up by ESPN. Thursday, we found out when. In a press release from ESPN, EDDIE with air Monday, June 29 at 8 p.m. CT.

Chock-full of archival footage and interviews from a “who’s who” of college and NBA superstars, EDDIE is a story rooted in basketball, but vulnerably exploring issues of substance abuse, father-son relationships, and perseverance. Following the famed career of 800-win basketball coach, Eddie Sutton, the film highlights programs at the Universities of Arkansas, Kentucky, and Oklahoma State. Revisiting not only conference championships and numerous trips to the Final Four, but also the pains of addiction and the devastating 2001 Oklahoma State basketball team plane crash, EDDIE compels sports and general audiences, alike, to ponder the conflicting attributes of a man with flaws shared by many and achievements matched by few.

In April, after several years of being left out, Sutton was finally inducted in the Naismith Hall of Fame.

Unfortunately, nearly two months later, Sutton passed away in his home in Tulsa, OK surrounded by his family. He was 84-years old

Going through the record books, there are only 10 coaches throughout the history of Division I basketball to have at least 800 wins and only four of which former major-college men's basketball coaches: Sutton, Adolph Rupp, Dean Smith and Bob Knight. Unfortunately, Eddie was the only one of the four that hadn't been inducted.

During his 37 year coaching career, Sutton had amassed an impressive 806 wins compared to just 328 losses and was the first ever coach to take four teams to the NCAA tournament, as well as one of the few coaches to take teams from two different schools to the Final Four.

During his time in Stillwater, he led the Oklahoma State to an impressive 13 NCAA tournament bids, two Final Four appearances, three regular season conference championships and three conference tournament championships.

He’d finish his career at Oklahoma State with an impressive 368-161 record, second only behind legendary coach Henry Iba, Sutton’s mentor and college coach at Oklahoma A & M.