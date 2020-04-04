Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Eddie's In, And The Celebration Is On

John Helsley

Who knows for sure why Eddie Sutton had to wait so long for his welcome into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Seven times a finalist, which is really nutty when you think about it.

Clearly, there was much to like about Eddie as a Hall of Famer, even to the voters. Or else he wouldn’t have been ushered right up to the doorstep six times previously.

Only to be denied entry, of course.

It was cruel, really.

Eddie’s credentials – the 806 wins; the bevy of NCAA Tournament trips, highlighted by taking four schools to the Dance; the three Final Four appearances; a leading role in launching Coaches vs. Cancer – were overwhelmingly deserving.

Sure, he’d had a few issues. But haven’t we all? Plenty of those already residing in the Naismith Hall surely have, and in some cases still do.

It was almost as if there was some conspiracy to keep Eddie out, with some Godfather-like character with veto power, off sitting in the shadows, ultimately ruling with a thumbs down.

This case seemed so cut and dry, so obvious, that it seemed such a scenario was the only explanation, as silly as it sounds.

Yet over and over again – six times! – Eddie was included as a finalist, then excluded from the party, left like some kid without an invite to the party, peering in past the branches through a window while everyone else celebrated inside.

It was an injustice, plain and simple.

And that’s not just my opinion, it’s the opinion of the people, led by a chorus of influential people, whose voices rose together so loudly and so insistently that the Naismith voters simply couldn’t deny Eddie another time.

Dick Vitale and Fran Fraschilla used their TV platforms brilliantly in stumping for Eddie. The game’s elite coaches, current and past, did so, too.

That’s one beauty of Twitter, everyone’s voice can be heard, and so many of the game’s greats carried the cause for Eddie through social media in such a way they couldn’t be ignored.

And there was a Twitter celebration Friday, when news leaked that Eddie was indeed finally poised to take his rightful place in the hall. From coaches to fans to so many players whose lives were impacted by the man, forever, the joy leaped off their fingertips once the good news leaked.

I’ve written about Eddie before on Robert Allen’s sites, both with hope in anticipation of the vote, and then in the disappointing aftermath, describing the hurt that the man’s family and friends and fans felt in the aftermath of each snub.

Here’s what you need to know: Eddie Sutton, warts and all, is a good man. A caring man. A loving man.

Everyone and anyone who came in contact with Eddie will attest to that, me included. He was beloved during his coaching journey, none more than at Oklahoma State, his alma mater, where he awakened the basketball program from a deep slumber.

We all now he could coach, with the best of them. But Eddie is deserving of the highest honors for so many reasons.

And this honor, for some inexplicable reason, was one that eluded him.

No longer.

Congrats, Eddie.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sutton Deserves Hall for More than Basketball, He Deserves Hall for Influence

Former Oklahoma State, Arkansas, and Kentucky coach Eddie Sutton deserves to be in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for more than basketball

Robert Allen

Mike Holder Talks Oklahoma State Budget, Football Necessity, and More with Oklahoma State Alumni

Oklahoma State Vice-President and athletics director said football needs to be played and preferably on time.

Robert Allen

by

NorthDFWPoke

Report: Eddie Sutton to Be Inducted into 2020 Naismith Hall of Fame

After years of waiting, former Oklahoma State head coach Eddie Sutton will finally be inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame

Zach Lancaster

by

TuskaPoke

Pokes Report Podcast Episode 9 Is Now Available!

After a small unexpected break, the Pokes Report Podcast is back!

Marshall Levenson

More from Mike Holder on Coronavirus Cancellations and Disruptions

Oklahoma State athletics director Mike Holder talks sport cancellations, O'Brate opening cancelled, make-up, and tennis cancelled

Robert Allen

Cade Cunningham's Latest Accolade Comes as No Surprise to Mike Boynton

Oklahoma State signee Cade Cunningham earned All-America status Friday morning from SI, which comes as no surprise to head coach Mike Boynton

Zach Lancaster

Cade Cunningham Tabbed Sports Illustrated First-Team All-American

Oklahoma State 2020 signee Cade Cunningham was named a Sports Illustrated first-team All-American.

Zach Lancaster

Gunnar Helm Handling the Down Time During COVID-19 Pandemic

Gunnar Helm, tight end from Cherry Creek High School in Colorado updates his recruiting situation

Robert Allen

Cowboy Hoops Recruiting: A Look Ahead at 2021

With the upcoming spring signing period for 2020 looming, let's take a look ahead at the 2021 recruiting class for Oklahoma State basketball.

Zach Lancaster

Vivian Gray Receives WBCA All-America Honors

Oklahoma State Cowgirl Vivian Gray receives All-America status from the Women's Basketball Coaches Association for the second-straight season.

Pokes Report Staff