Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

ESPN Lists Mike Boynton on 40-Under-40 List

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- While there hasn't been basketball in two months, there's still been quite a bit of news for Oklahoma State. Mike Boynton and Co. signed a top-five recruiting class in the country and have been successfully putting together one of the best non-conference schedules in college basketball.

But earlier this week, another bit of information came out and I don't think it should come as a surprise to any Cowboy fan. ESPN came out with their '40 Under 40' list and Mike Boynton didn't just make the cut, but he checked in as the No. 4 listed coach behind some of the best up and comers in the game.

Wes Miller of UNC Greensboro made the top spot, while Xavier's Travis Steele came in second and LSU's Will Wade was in the third spot.

This is what ESPN had to say about coach Boynton:

Signing Cade Cunningham (his brother, Cannen, is an Oklahoma State assistant), the No. 2 prospect in the 2020 recruiting class per ESPN, has elevated Boynton's profile entering the 2020-21 season. Now the rising star who made stops at Furman, Coastal Carolina, Wofford, South Carolina and Stephen F. Austin before his stint at OSU has a chance to capitalize on that momentum and secure his first trip to the NCAA tournament. -- Myron Medcalf

There's no doubt that Mike Boynton is one of the best up and coming coaches in the country. While his team's haven't had tremendous success on the court, he's had to overcome some insane obstacles and he's proved that he can handle that adversity very well.

He took over the program shortly after the abrupt departure of former coach Brad Underwood, meaning he had short time to try and put together a recruiting class.

2018 was his first signing class and he did great with signing under-the-radar prospects in Yor Anei and Isaac Likekele. More than half the class didn't pan out, but he had the unenviable job of getting rid of a good amount of players and did so very well.

Not to mention the fact he had to deal with an FBI and NCAA investigation less than six months into his tenure, and he got the program through virtually unscathed.

Fast forward to his next two classes and they went from the No. 60 ranked class in the country for 2018, to the No. 24 ranked class in the 2019 and No. 4 ranked class in 2020.

Great recruiting pays dividends on the court and Mike Boynton and Co. have recruited very well in the past three years. The entire current roster is players that Boynton and Co. have brought in. It's an insanely talented and athletic roster that should have a lot of success in the upcoming season.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

High School Associations Making Workout Decisions, College Conferences Still Discussing Calendar and COVID-19

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby through Sports Illustrated on the decisions needed in college football and high schools are setting schedules

Robert Allen

Pokes Offer 5 Star 2022 Offensive Tackle

Oklahoma State offers California 5 star offensive tackle, Earnest Greene III

Marshall Levenson

Collin Oliver is a Can't Miss Announcement for Pokes Fans

Edmond Santa Fe four-star linebacker Collin Oliver making his decision on Friday, May 15

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Offers 2021 Waxahachie Guard

Mike Boynton and Co. have extended an offer to 2021 Waxahachie (TX) guard CJ Noland, marking his second Power Five offer.

Zach Lancaster

Report: Mike Boynton and Co. Have Reached Out to Georgetown Transfer Mac McClung

After pulling his name out of the NBA Draft process and entering the transfer portal, Georgetown's Mac McClung has been contacted by several schools, including Oklahoma State.

Zach Lancaster

Reconfigured Opener: Oklahoma State vs. Alabama at AT&T is Unlikely, but this is a Crazy World

Daughter of Oklahoma State's Dave Hunziker suggests Oklahoma State on Twitter as a back-up opponent for Alabama in season opener

Robert Allen

Dee Anderson Officially In 2020 Signing Class

Dee Anderson LSU transfer receiver officially in Oklahoma State's 2020 class

Marshall Levenson

CFP Director Bill Hancock At Ease with Waiting Rather than Speculating/Cowboys on National Radar

Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff and Michael Konradi of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl on college football and Oklahoma State.

Robert Allen

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Newest OSU Commit Raymond Gay

Today, Marshall Levenson met with Raymond Gay in person to discuss his Oklahoma State commitment and the process that went into it along with how his phone call went when he informed Mike Gundy he was going to be a cowboy.

Marshall Levenson

Ramon Richards Signs CFL Contract

Former Oklahoma State defensive back Ramon Richards signed a contract with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders on Tuesday.

Zach Lancaster