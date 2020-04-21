Pokes Report
Film Room: Boynton and Pastrana on Ferron Flavors Jr

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER – In continuing with Oklahoma State basketball’s ‘Film Room’ series, we’re going to take a look at grad transfer guard Ferron Flavors Jr. Flavors comes into the program as the oldest, and most experienced player on the roster.

This is how Mike Boynton and Co. describe Flavors

· Elite shooter with size

· Great floor spacing ability

· Moves well without the ball

· Always makes the right play

· High IQ

· Very experienced

He’s joined in the 2020 class by the No. 1 overall prospect in the country, Cade Cunningham, four-star players in Rondel Walker, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Donovan Williams, and forward Montreal Pena out of the DFW-area.

“You talk about a kid that brings something to the table; he’s been a proven shot maker pretty much his whole career,” coach Boynton said. “Talk to anybody who’s worked with him, who’s coached him, who’s played with him, they said he knows that’s who he is and he embraces it. There are other areas of his game that he’s continued to work on to improve, but he definitely takes pride in being a guy who can space the floor and make open shots.”

Flavors is one of the more-unknown players in OSU’s 2020 class as he comes from Cal Baptist out of the Western Athletic Conference and wasn’t one of the high-profile transfers in the country. But that doesn’t mean that he’s not going to make an impact. If you’ve had a chance to read up on him a bit, you’d know that he’s a sharpshooting 3-point specialist who shot 44% from beyond the arc this past season with 93 makes.

“Definitely a high-level 3-point shooter; 93-makes on a good Cal Baptist team that won 21 games,” coach Erik Pastrana said. “44% from 3. On top of shooting, the thing I’m most excited about with him is just having a senior on our roster that can provide some leadership. He’s seen a lot of different things, but kind of what [Boynton] talked about with being self-aware, I think he’s fully aware of who he is, what his strengths are, what he needs to improve on, but I think he’s going to bring tremendous leadership along with his shot-making ability.”

Basketball

