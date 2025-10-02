Former Cowboy Point Guard Arturo Dean commits to UCF
Arturo Dean, Oklahoma State's former dynamic point guard, recently made the announcement that he would be suiting up for the University of Central Florida this coming season. The transfer portal was likely relentless for Dean, who was dealing with phone calls from coaches and the online buzz around his commitment. At 5-foot-11, his quick handles, ruthless defense and clutch playmaking had made him a fan favorite in Stillwater. Yet, Dean was searching for something new... a fresh start.
Raised in Miami, the pull towards UCF had to be enormous fom Dean. The University of Central Florida campus was only a few short hours from his family and quickly emerged as a frontrunner to land the point guard. The Golden Knights were an emerging Big 12 basketball team in search of a floor general, and they may have found just that in Arturo Dean.
Dean got his start in the college hoops world at the University of Florida International during the 2022-23 season. He played in 32 games that year and found his way into the starting lineup for 23 of those contests. He wrapped up the year averaging 11.9 points per game to go along with 2.5 steals and 4.1 rebounds per outing.
The following season at FIU proved to be Dean's breakout year. He started 30 of 31 games for the blue and gold, where he put up the best statistical numbers of his career. Dean averaged 13.4 points, 3.4 steals, 4 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. He showed the fans of college basketball that he was a versatile Swiss Army Knife on the court.
Dean was looking for a change in 2024, and he found it with the Cowboys of Oklahoma State. His numbers may have suffered, but he quickly became a household name for the fans of OSU basketball. He wrapped up the 2024-25 season, averaging 7.6 points, 2.5 steals, 3.4 steals and 3.1 rebounds per game for Steve Lutz and the Pokes.
With a completely new look for the Cowboys in 2025-26, Dean was once again ready to hit the road for a fresh start. No place seemed like better of a fit than where it all started. Florida will always be home to Dean and UCF seemed like the perfect fit for the superstar point guard.
This was more than just another stopping point for Dean, it was where he had carved his legacy. He joins a UCF team that finished the season 20-17 a year ago. In 2025-26, the Golden Knights have found their point guard and Dean has found a home.