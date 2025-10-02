Former Cowboy Point Guard Arturo Dean commits to UCF

I Want Arturo Dean on MY TEAM!

Dude has been Ballin'! 14 points 7 steals, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 6 of 8 from the line tonight, and in his last 2 home games he's scored 30 points, has 8 assists, just 3 turnovers, 11 rebounds, and is 9 of 19 from the floor.



Well done Arturo!… pic.twitter.com/rQWiytOKhY