Former Cowgirl Basketball Target Decommits from Auburn
Oklahoma State Cowgirl head coach Jacie Hoyt has the basketball program heading in the right direction. The Cowgirls qualified for the women's NCAA Tournament in a season in which they were predicted to finish at the bottom of the Big 12 Tournament standings. With one of the hottest seasons in recent years, the Cowgirls have also witnessed an uptick in recruiting.
With the recent firing of Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris after four seasons, many future Auburn players chose to reopen their recruitments. 2025 prep star and Putnam North hooper Brandie Harrod announced her decision on social media to reopen her recruitment.
Harrod is currently the No. 42 recruit in the class of 2025. She had been committed to Auburn since September and said she was re-opening her recruitment and at this point was not clear as to where she might be leaning. Before signing with Auburn in September schools like Clemson, Georgia, Mississippi State and Oklahoma State were in the mix.
She announced her decision hours after helping lead Putnam City North to the program's first OSSAA State Championship. The Lady Panthers finished the season 29-1 and took down Mustang in the finals by a score of 65-48.
The 6-foot-1 superstar wrapped up the season with a 13.3 points per game average to go along with a team-high 7.8 rebounds a night. She also was good for 2.8 steals per game. She is well on her way to Large School All-State honors and may be one of the most sought after recruits in Oklahoma in the coming months.
Oklahoma State and coach Hoyt have to stand as good a shot as any to land Harrod. On3.com currently has Oklahoma State as the early frontrunner to land the combo guard from Putnam North. Stillwater is only 50 miles from her current location and the old adage stands that there is no place like home.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.