Oklahoma State Softball Adds Veteran Outfielder from Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State is adding some talent for next season.
On Saturday, OSU softball announced that it has signed Melina Wilkison out of the transfer portal. Wilkison comes to Stillwater with one year of eligibility remaining after spending the start of her career at Ohio State and Indiana.
Last season with Indiana, Wilkison started every game in center field and had a .326 batting average. In 175 at-bats, she had 57 hits, 41 RBIs and seven home runs with the Hoosiers.
"I'm beyond excited to be a Cowgirl," Wilkison said. "I'm so blessed to be able to be a part of this team and compete at the highest level. The Cowgirl name carries weight and tradition, and I can't wait to get to work in Stillwater."
This season, the Cowgirls failed to reach the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2018. After a couple of years where the Cowgirls were projected to take a step back, they finally ran out of magic.
While the standard in Stillwater under Kenny Gajewski is still to compete for a Big 12 title and make a run to Oklahoma City each season, that is simply incredibly difficult to do. It is also a testament to the absurd success the Cowgirls have seen in recent history.
As OSU regroups and looks to make another deep run in 2026, it will need to continue adding talented players like Wilkison through the transfer portal to make up for its transfer departures and graduates. Under Gajewski, the Cowgirls have had a knack for acquiring top-end talent and seeing them fit in quickly.
With another talented player coming into Stillwater like Wilkison, Gajewski seems confident that the trend will continue with her and that the Cowgirls can continue to compete at a high level next season.
"Melina is the type of player that our fans at OSU are going to love," Gajewski said. "She brings speed, power and a toughness that will resonate in a big way with Oklahoma State fans. She's had tremendous success at her previous stops, and we're excited to welcome her to Oklahoma State."