Former Oklahoma State Coach Mike Boynton Takes Over Michigan as Interim

For the second time in his career, Mike Boynton Jr. has taken over his boss’ job after his departure for a new job.

On Tuesday, the University of Michigan officially elevated Boynton from assistant coach to head coach in an interim capacity after Dusty May — who led the Wolverines to a national title in April — accepted the head coaching job with the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.

In 2017 Boynton was elevated from assistant coach to head coach after Brad Underwood left after one season to take the job at Illinois.

Mike Boynton’s New Job

Former Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Boynton, Jr. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

With Boynton serving as the interim, he’ll have the opportunity to convince athletic director Warde Manuel that he’s worth retaining long term. Manuel announced the move in a statement to the media.

“Mike has been an invaluable member of our staff and a respected leader throughout his career,” Manuel wrote. “He knows what Michigan Basketball represents and has earned the trust and respect of our student-athletes and everyone in our program. His experience, character and commitment to our values make him the right person to guide the team during this transition.”

Boynton joined the Michigan staff two years ago when May took over the program after an electric run at FAU that included a Final Four appearance. Boynton had just been let go by Oklahoma State after seven seasons.

Boynton went 119-109 in seven years with the Cowboys, leading the program to three seasons of 20 or more wins, two NIT appearances and only one NCAA Tournament appearance, which was in 2021. Boynton’s best team included guard Cade Cunningham, who left that season as a freshman and was the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

His 2021-22 team was deemed ineligible from postseason action due to NCAA violations that happened several years before that and made the Cowboys the last team to be sanctioned in such a fashion. That season the Cowboys went 15-15 but finished fifth in the Big 12 for the second year in a row.

An inability to consistently win the Big 12 ultimately cost Boynton his job. The Cowboys were only better than .500 in league play once, which was in 2020-21 when it went 11-7. OSU went 8-10 three times in his tenure and in his final season, 2023-24, the Cowboys went 12-20 with a 4-14 Big 12 record.

Former Western Kentucky head coach Steve Lutz took over for Boynton and is entering his third season The Cowboys have reached the NIT in both postseasons but have not yet reached the NCAA Tournament.