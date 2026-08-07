How Oklahoma State’s ‘Goofy’ Star Quarterback Turns ‘Fierce’ on the Field

This is Year 3 for Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris and his quarterback, Drew Mestemaker.

In 2024 at North Texas, Mestemaker walked on without a scholarship offer and waited his turn.

In 2025 at North Texas, Mestemaker took control. He turned Morris’ version of the Air Raid offense into a symphony, as he led all FBS quarterbacks in passing yards and was awarded the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the best player in the country who started his career as a walk on.

In 2026, Morris and Mestemaker have a trajectory as head coach and quarterback that is as intertwined as any in the country. Their success has led them to Stillwater, where fans hope between Morris’ scheme and Mestemaker’s arm that they can turn the Cowboys into winners again.

In Morris’ eyes, Mestemaker hasn’t quite grown up yet.

“I see him as kind of a goofy young kid still,” he said. “It's so funny to see him kind of flip the switch on game day and turn into such a fierce competitor.”

Drew Mestemaker, From Goofy to Fierce

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mestemaker threw for 4,372 yards and 32 touchdowns last season as the Mean Green went 12-2 and nearly won the American Conference title. He led the country in four different passing categories and was in the Top 10 in several others.

He isn't doing this alone. Nearly 20 of his teammates followed him from North Texas to Oklahoma State, including his favorite target last season, wide receiver Wyatt Young, and running back Caleb Hawkins.

Morris has flipped the roster bringing in nearly 90 new transfers with only a handful of Cowboys remaining from last season. While Morris still sees the goofy kid in his office, he also knows the third-year collegiate can run his offense and can lead with purpose. He saw it on the first day of workouts on Wednesday.

“He’s super vocal in the huddle,” he said. “When a receiver split wasn't where it's supposed to be, he's been able to take charge and almost be a coach out there as opposed to a receiver's coach screaming across the field that we're lined up wrong. Drew sees it like that, and he's able to go and address that for us.”

That's the kind of leadership NFL teams like. Mestemaker is eligible to go to the NFL after this season. There's been plenty of discussion that he has the skill set to make the jump after only three years of college. But he hasn't played a power conference game and at North Texas the Mean Green didn't play a power conference team.

He has yet to face a defense like Oregon, who the Cowboys host on Sept. 12. That will be his first major test.

Morris knows it. Mestemaker knows it. That’s what these 25 days of practice are for.

“Just adjusting to the speed of the game at the P4 level is something that's going to be super important, right?” Morris said. “I mean, there's a reason this is a higher level of football, and you know the guys are bigger, faster, stronger. The windows are going to be tighter, and so he's got to continue to anticipate the way that he has in the past.”