Former Oklahoma State Coach Shares Thoughts on Cowboys' Hot Start
Oklahoma State has had a great start to the season, and its former coach has taken notice.
In Steve Lutz’s second season as OSU’s coach, the Cowboys have gotten off to a 2-0 start, with a statement win against Texas A&M on Sunday proving that this team could be special. With a clearly high-powered offense and a defense that has plenty of room to grow, the sky is the limit for Lutz’s squad, and Sunday’s win helped introduce the college basketball world to the Cowboys.
Of course, not everyone needed an introduction to what’s being built in Stillwater. After OSU’s win on Sunday, former Cowboy coach Mike Boynton chimed in on Twitter.
“The Cowboys are for real! Have shown they can score at a high level AND make it hard for you to get easy baskets. Very well done!”
Despite being in his second season as an assistant coach at Michigan, Boynton clearly still has love for his former team. Across his seven seasons in Stillwater, Boynton became a fan favorite as a fiery head coach.
In his tweet about the Cowboys, Boynton noted the fact that OSU has been impressive on both ends under Lutz, something he was unfortunately never able to accomplish with consistency in Stillwater. While Boynton’s teams always had a strong defensive identity, the offense was often stagnant, likely contributing to his eventual firing.
Of course, Boynton helped set the stage for a coach like Lutz to come in and find success quickly. Already establishing a hard-working culture in the program and showing recruits that Stillwater can be a perfect place to play, Boynton’s seven seasons at OSU are still having an impact today.
The last time OSU made the NCAA Tournament was in 2021, with Boynton’s squad led by Cade Cunningham securing a trip to the round of 32. As Lutz and company look to make it back to the big dance, Boynton’s best squad will be the standard to look to this season.
While things haven’t gone according to plan on the court for Cowboy basketball in quite awhile, the program seems to be turning a corner this season. Assuming the Cowboys can continue to play at this level, Lutz might have a chance to finish building what Boynton started.
Although there is plenty of basketball left to be played this season, there is no denying that the Cowboys are in a great spot moving forward.