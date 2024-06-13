Former Oklahoma State Forward Enters Transfer Portal After One Season at UNLV
A former Cowboy is looking to play his sixth year of college basketball next season.
According to a report from Jeff Goodman, former Oklahoma State forward Keylan Boone is expected to enter the transfer portal after one season at UNLV as a graduate transfer. Boone is expected to be granted the waiver to play an additional season after not being able to play out the 2019-20 season due to the pandemic.
The 2019-20 campaign was Boone’s freshman season at OSU, where he played alongside his brother Kalib Boone. The Boone twins played together at OSU for three seasons before Keylan Boone transferred in the 2022 offseason.
While at OSU, Boone struggled to find his place in the rotation. With inconsistent playing time, Boone never found his footing as OSU’s success was drastically different in all three seasons.
In his first year, Boone played only nine minutes per game on an OSU team that limped into the Big 12 Tournament without any NCAA Tournament hopes. He saw a bit more playing time in his second season, as Cade Cunningham helped lead the Cowboys to their only NCAA Tournament appearance in the Mike Boynton era.
However, Boone never saw truly consistent playing time until his junior season when OSU served a postseason ban. That season, he averaged 19.1 minutes per game and scored a then-career-high 17 points with five 3-pointers to help OSU upset No. 14 Texas.
After leaving OSU, Boone spent one season at Pacific, averaging 13.9 points while starting 20 of 27 games. Before transferring and taking on a more significant role, Boone had scored 13 points only three times in his career.
After Pacific, Boone teamed up with Kalib Boone again at UNLV after he stayed another season at OSU. The two helped UNLV go 21-13 and finish fourth in the Mountain West. Boone averaged 12.7 points in his lone season there.
Based on his success at mid-majors over the past two seasons, Boone could be a valuable player for any team he transfers to next season.
