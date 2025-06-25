Former Oklahoma State Guard Could Be Selected in NBA Draft
Despite not being one of the most hyped names amongst the 2025 NBA Draft class, scouts and analysts around the league believe former Oklahoma State guard Javon Small could be a potential second-round pick in this year's draft.
Small, who transferred to West Virginia after one year in Stillwater, earned a third-team and honorable mention All-American honors in his final year of college basketball.
Despite being listed at 6-foot-2, Small is still considered a solid two-way guard with a high-volume scoring ability. He put together a solid senior campaign, averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals.
The Mountaineers guard has continued to be a riser in this year's NBA Draft, being praised for his outings at the NBA Combine and solid interviews as well.
He also went viral on X when ESPN's Jonathon Givony shared a video on his account of Javon Small making 46 straight 3-pointers, which also helped his draft stock in the past month.
Both ESPN and CBS Sports ranked Small in their top 59 draft prospect rankings, with ESPN listing him at No. 49 and CBS Sports at No. 54. With these rankings, this would make Small a potential late second-round pick in the 59-player NBA Draft.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has also shown Small some love on social media recently, including him in his second-round sleepers for this year's NBA Draft.
Small will likely have to wait until day two of the NBA Draft on June 26 to hear his name called, but with his current trajectory keeping him inside the top 59 players, the former OSU Guard is likely to head to the NBA.