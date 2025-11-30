What Does Cowboy Basketball's Hot Start Mean For The Rest Of The Season?
Cowboy basketball has bright days in its future.
OSU men’s basketball has continued its early-season tear, now 7-0 for the first time since the 2019-20 season. The Cowboys' most recent win was on Thanksgiving when they beat Northwestern on the road 86-81. The Cowboys had yet another scoring mirage as Jaylen Curry had 18 points, Vyctorius Miller had 17 and Anthony Roy had 16.
This Oklahoma State squad has now surpassed the elite start of the last NCAA tournament team OSU produced, which NBA star Cade Cunningham led. With the Cowboys continuing to build momentum and extend their win streak, what does it imply for the rest of the intimidating season?
For a lot of teams, a 7-0 start would mean that you have an amazing chance at playing for a conference title, but not for a Big 12 team.
To say the least, the Big 12 is no walk in the park. There are currently four Big 12 teams that are undefeated at 7-0, and the worst record in the Big 12 is an impressive 5-2. Five of the conference’s teams are ranked currently, and three are in the top 10.
This conference has been a juggernaut for some time now, as two of the last five national champions have been from the Big 12. However, that doesn’t mean the Pokes don’t have a fighting chance.
Oklahoma State has already proven they are gaining the country’s respect, as they had two AP votes in Week 4 of the AP Top 25 rankings. Now, they must continue to prove that they have what it takes to compete with top teams.
The next real test on this road will be against Oklahoma on Dec. 13, in an anticipated Bedlam matchup. The Sooners are currently 5-2 but have been battle-tested, having played Gonzaga and Nebraska so far this season.
Oklahoma currently sits in the next four out of ESPN’s bracketology and is also looking to prove it is more than what the nation perceives it to be.
Oklahoma State will then have its real test begin in January with ranked Texas Tech and the start of Big 12 play. This OSU squad will see what it is truly made of then, and will have to weather the storm of the Big 12 to have a chance at the NCAA tournament.
Although the Cowboys’ hot start doesn’t guarantee the team anything, it gives the squad a boost of confidence for their long road ahead. If Steve Lutz’s squad can use this confidence, we could see an incredible season for Cowboy basketball.