Former Oklahoma State Players to Watch in NBA Summer League
Oklahoma State has sent some talent to the NBA over the past few years, and some of that talent will be on display in Vegas.
On Thursday, the NBA will tip off its main summer league in Vegas. With many prospects looking to carve out a role at the next level, summer league will play a crucial role in how rosters look going into next season.
While a couple of smaller summer leagues have already taken place in Salt Lake City and San Francisco, Vegas is the home to the only summer league with all 30 teams. With the attention of the entire league on Vegas, a few former Cowboys will have a chance to stand out on the biggest stage for players trying to make their mark.
Former Cowboys in Vegas:
Javon Small - Grizzlies
Small only played one season with the Cowboys, but had a season that likely pushed him from just another college scorer to a legitimate NBA prospect. After playing at OSU in Mike Boynton’s final year, Small transferred to West Virginia to finish his college career.
With another successful year in Morgantown, Small was selected by the Grizzlies with the No. 48 pick in June. While Small was a second-round pick, he still projects to play a potentially significant role with Memphis next season as a backup point guard, especially considering Ja Morant’s usual health concerns.
Moussa Cisse - Mavericks
The Cowboys’ former big man has found a spot on a summer league roster after wrapping up his college career. Beginning and ending his career with one-season stints at Memphis, Cisse also played one season at Ole Miss in 2024.
Of course, Cisse was OSU’s defensive anchor inside under Boynton in 2022 and 2023. Leading the Big 12 in blocks and winning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, Cisse clearly has the potential to make an impact on that side of the floor.
After going undrafted, Cisse will look to prove his worth and earn a spot on a training camp roster this fall and perhaps make it to the league on a two-way deal.
Cameron McGriff - Jazz
McGriff last played in Stillwater in 2020, but his impact with the Cowboys was undeniable. A high-flying forward at OSU, McGriff has bounced around since the end of his college career.
Including stints in the G League and overseas, McGriff’s professional journey also included a three-game stint with the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2021-22 season. As he looks to get back to the league, McGriff has an opportunity to show out on Utah’s summer team.
While being on the summer league roster for a bad team isn’t always great for playing time, Utah has so many guys on its summer league roster who will be key parts of the rotation in the regular season. That means the Jazz could shut those guys down early, giving players like McGriff an opportunity to make their case for another chance in the league.