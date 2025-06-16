Former Oklahoma State Star Could Find New NBA Home This Summer
A former Oklahoma State star could be on the move this summer.
With reports that the Washington Wizards could be looking to trade Marcus Smart this offseason. Smart was dealt to the Wizards midway through the 2024-25 season from the Memphis Grizzlies and will be entering his 12th NBA season this fall.
When Smart arrived in Washington, it always seemed likely that his time with the Wizards would be rather short. With the Wizards still in the midst of a rebuild and Smart at the point of his career where he is best suited as a role player for a contending team, the fit didn’t make sense long-term.
Smart’s potential suitors should involve a long list around the league. His time with the Boston Celtics solidified him as a winner, and he could easily contribute to a championship contender again in the near future.
In 2022, Smart fully established himself as one of the premier role players in the league when he helped the Celtics make a run to the NBA Finals and also won Defensive Player of the Year. Throughout his time in Boston, he helped the Celtics make the playoffs every season and has been one of the best defensive guards in the league in his career.
In the 2023 offseason, Smart was dealt to Memphis, but he saw limited success with the Grizzlies. With most of the team, including himself, dealing with major injuries throughout the season, the team was among the worst in the league.
Although Smart was expected to help the Grizzlies bounce back last season, he saw a limited role on the team before being surprisingly dealt at the trade deadline. While he seemed like a perfect fit for the Grizzlies when he arrived, the situation simply never worked out for either side.
As the former Cowboy looks to find a new landing spot this offseason, there is no doubt that he will be a welcome addition for any franchise. Although Smart has his flaws, he has plenty to contribute to any team in the NBA.