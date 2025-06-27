Former Oklahoma State Star Picked in Second Round of NBA Draft
A former Cowboy is heading to the NBA.
On Thursday night, the NBA held the second round of the 2025 Draft, where the Memphis Grizzlies used the No. 48 pick to select Javon Small. While Small popped onto the screen as a West Virginia product, he spent a season in Stillwater as OSU’s star before making his way to Morgantown last year.
Small played only one season for OSU in 2023-24, but it was a year to remember. While the Cowboys had an overall forgettable year, going 12-20, Small was a massive bright spot, averaging 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
Small is also a career 35% 3-point shooter, which is a trait that could set him up for success in the NBA with a bit of improvement. In being taken in the second round, there’s a good possibility that Small spends most or all of his first season playing in the G League, but as a 22-year-old with four years of college experience, he could be better set up to make an instant impact than some of his peers in the draft.
Although Small might be a bit undersized at the NBA level, his ability to score in bunches could make him a solid player at the next level. Throughout the league, there are plenty of examples of undersized guards who can make an impact as pure scorers.
Luckily for Small, his playmaking ability could help set him apart from some players of that archetype. Last season at West Virginia, Small averaged 5.6 assists per game, matching his career-high from 2022-23, his last season at East Carolina.
Small’s jump in assist numbers from 4.1 at OSU to 5.6 at West Virginia should also be incredibly encouraging for his NBA future. While his playmaking initially took a hit after making the move from the American to the Big 12, he adapted over the course of two years to come out as a polished dimer for the Mountaineers.
While the Cowboys’ coaching change likely stopped Small from finishing his college career in Stillwater, it’s clear that his time at OSU helped shape him into an NBA-caliber guard. As he looks to make an impact at the professional level, there is no doubt that him leading the Cowboys for a season will be an important chapter in his journey.