Former Oklahoma State Star Set for WNBA Playoff Action
A former Oklahoma State star is ready to show her skills in a high-stakes environment.
Oklahoma might not have a WNBA team anymore, but fans in Stillwater will certainly have a rooting interest when the playoffs tip off on Sunday. Former Cowgirl big Natasha Mack and the Phoenix Mercury recently finished a successful regular season, with their 27-17 record good for the league’s fourth-best.
That means the Mercury will host the New York Liberty in Game 1 of the best-of-three first-round matchup on Sunday at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN. After Mack had limited playing time in her first year with the Mercury in 2024, she has become a key part of their success in year two.
This season, the former Cowgirl has averaged 4.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. At 6-foot-4, 182 pounds, Mack is an intimidating presence in the frontcourt, with her 1.5 blocks a night ranking fourth in the league despite only averaging 18.3 minutes.
Starting in 23 of her 34 appearances this season, Mack has emerged as a constant in the starting five in the past few weeks for Nate Tibbetts’ team, starting in each of the past 16 contests. While she has certainly been successful in her second chance in the WNBA with the Mercury, she will have her toughest test yet, as she faces the defending champion Liberty.
Of course, any impressive performances will be great for the Cowgirls, as Mack is the only former OSU player in the WNBA currently. While that seems likely to change in the coming years with Stailee Heard’s eventual leap, having a former Cowgirl on the WNBA’s big stage could be massive for Jacie Hoyt and company.
As OSU hopes to become a powerhouse in the Big 12 for years to come, a track record of sending talent to the next level could be incredibly helpful. Although it’s taken Mack some time since leaving Stillwater to fully develop into the player she is today, her dominance in college still played a significant role in her success.
At OSU, Mack was the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, an AP All-American and a two-time All-Big 12 selection. Averaging a nation-leading four blocks per game in 2021, she has continued to show her presence inside, now as a starter for the Mercury.
Although it won’t be easy for Mack and company to get past the Liberty, her Stillwater ties should be evident when the postseason tips off.