Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Mercury-Sky, Satou Sabally, Dearica Hamby)
Saturday’s WNBA action features a pair of games, starting with an afternoon matchup between the surging Phoenix Mercury and the struggling Chicago Sky.
Phoenix is coming off a win over the New York Liberty to move to 10-4 in the 2025 season, and it’s heavily favored on Saturday afternoon.
Meanwhile, later tonight, the Minnesota Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks will meet for the third time in the 2025 season. Napheesa Collier (back, questionable) is up in the air for that matchup, but there is a player prop that I like in that game.
Here’s a breakdown of my three favorite bets for the WNBA action on June 21.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 18-26 (-4.87 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 102-100 (-0.41 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Phoenix Mercury -8 (-110) vs. Chicago Sky
- Satou Sabally OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-138)
- Dearica Hamby OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-130)
Phoenix Mercury -8 (-110) vs. Chicago Sky
The Sky don’t have the worst record in the WNBA, but they’ve been one of the worst teams by far, posting the No. 12 net rating (-14.1) in the league.
Not only that, but Chicago has struggled against the spread (4-7) despite being set as a major underdogs in a number of games.
The Mercury are just sixth in the W in net rating, but they’ve spent most of the season with Kahleah Copper out of the lineup. The star guard is expected to play after sitting out the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday.
Phoenix’s strength is on the defensive end, as it ranks third in the WNBA in defensive rating and fourth in opponent points per game. The Sky? Well, they’re 12th in defensive rating and 10th in opponent points per game.
As long as Copper suits up, the Mercury should win their fifth game in a row. Phoenix is 8-6 against the number this season.
Satou Sabally OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-138)
Satou Sabally is averaging 8.5 rebounds per game for the Mercury, and she’s been on a tear as of late on the glass.
Sabally has four straight games with nine or more boards, and she’s picked up at least eight rebounds in 10 of her 14 games. While the Sky are one of the best teams in the W in rebounding percentage, they’re also one of the worst shooting teams in the league.
So, they’re still allowing nearly 33 opponent rebounds per game. Sabally had eight boards in her first meeting with Chicago this season.
Dearica Hamby OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-130)
So far this season, Los Angeles Sparks star Dearica Hamby is averaging 7.9 rebounds per game, but she’s really picked things up as of late, grabbing eight or more boards in three of her last four games.
Hamby has a solid matchup on Saturday against a Lynx team that is just eighth in the WNBA in rebounding percentage and could be without star Napheesa Collier, who is averaging over eight boards per game.
Hamby has picked up double-digit boards (10 and 12) in her two meetings with the Lynx this season. She’s an easy bet at this discounted number on Saturday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $300 in bonus bets if you win your initial bet. DraftKings will issue 12 $25 bonus bets.