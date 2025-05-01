Former Oklahoma State Star Snubbed in NBA Most Improved Player Voting
A former Cowboy had one of the biggest leaps in the NBA this season.
On Wednesday, the NBA announced the winner of the 2024-25 Most Improved Player award. After being named a finalist earlier in the month, Cade Cunningham was unable to come away with the honor, with Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels taking it.
This season, Cunningham averaged 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists. As a finalist, Cunningham already knew he was in the top three in voting for the award and officially found out his placement on Wednesday. He finished third behind Daniels and Ivica Zubac while receiving 15 of the 100 first-place votes.
In recent years, the Most Improved Player award has almost exclusively been awarded to All-Stars. Most winners have either taken a leap from good player to All-Star or All-Star caliber to superstar-level player.
Cunningham absolutely fit the bill for either of those designations and used his fourth season to establish himself as one of the best players in the entire league. Along with his individual improvement, his case was also helped significantly by the Detroit Pistons going from a 14-win team to a playoff team.
While Cunningham likely would have won the award if it were voted on in the same way it has in recent years, Daniels was absolutely a deserving candidate. This season, Daniels averaged 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists while also leading the league in steals at three per game.
Daniels’ raw numbers beyond his steals aren’t all that wild, but his ability to become a key contributor and one of the best defenders in the league in Atlanta after being an afterthought in New Orleans was impressive.
Cunningham’s hopes of winning Most Improved Player are almost certainly gone after the season he’s had, but he still has plenty to accomplish in his NBA career. He made his first All-Star appearance this season and looks poised to make his first All-NBA team.
Cunningham is also looking to keep his team’s season alive on Thursday night, when the Pistons host the New York Knicks in Game 6 of their first-round series.