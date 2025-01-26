Game Preview: Cowboys Hoping to Pull Upset at Texas Tech
Oklahoma State is facing yet another tough test as Big 12 play rages on.
Getting Cowboy basketball back to being a consistent Big 12 contender was always going to be an uphill battle, and this season looks no different than the past few years. Of course, the team is filled with transfers and has a new head coach, but the results are all too familiar.
OSU will look to turn the tide in another tough game away from Stillwater. While the Red Raiders aren’t necessarily the top 10 team they’ve been in previous seasons, they are showing how close they are to Big 12 contention.
Game Information: Oklahoma State (10-8, 2-5 Big 12) vs. Texas Tech (14-4, 5-2)
Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. CT
Where: United Supermarkets Arena - Lubbock, TX
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
As with every other game in Big 12 play, defense will be the top factor in determining who wins this game. Steve Lutz has stressed the importance of his team’s defense throughout the season, citing that his team won’t be able to simply outscore the top Big 12 opponents.
That has held true through the first seven conference contests and might hold true for the rest of the season.
The Cowboys’ offense should continue to come from their top three scorers. Abou Ousmane, Bryce Thompson and Marchelus Avery are the Cowboys' three double-digit scorers but haven’t had the big scoring outbursts needed to outscore their toughest opponents.
While big games from those guys carried the Pokes past Kansas State and Colorado, Texas Tech will be a different monster, particularly on the offensive end. The Red Raiders are scoring the third-most points in the Big 12 in conference play. Although their defense has been in the middle of the pack, the Red Raiders should have no issues winning if they control the tempo and force OSU into a high-scoring affair.
In conference play, the Red Raiders have five players averaging at least 10 points, with JT Toppin leading the team in scoring. With so many weapons who could take over at any time, forcing Texas Tech into tough shots will be critical.
