Game Preview: Cowboys Looking for Upset vs. No. 12 Texas Tech
The Cowboys have an opportunity to get their season back on track with a premier win.
Oklahoma State hasn’t had an ideal season, particularly in conference play, but it has had some solid moments on the home floor. In Big 12 play, OSU is 4-2 at home and has only lost to Houston and Arizona, the conference’s top two teams.
While that should give the Cowboys confidence to get a win on the home floor, they will be playing the No. 3 team in the Big 12 standings in Texas Tech. The Red Raiders present a clear challenge for the Cowboys, but one that Steve Lutz’s team should be prepared for.
Although the best team OSU has beaten in conference play was Kansas State, with a 7-6 conference mark, the Cowboys have had some competitive games with good teams and could be in a position to win late on Saturday and avoid dipping below .500 for the first time this season.
Game Information: Oklahoma State (12-12, 4-9 Big 12) vs. No. 12 Texas Tech (19-5, 10-3)
Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. CT
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Spread: Texas Tech -8.5
Total Points: Over/Under 149.5
Moneyline: Texas Tech -425, Oklahoma State +320
All odds via ESPN Bet
The Cowboys are coming off their toughest loss of the season, falling 73-72 at TCU on a last-second shot. Although it was a crushing loss, the Cowboys will get some relief by being back at home, but not from their opponent.
OSU will face one of the top teams in the country, but Texas Tech has shown some vulnerability lately. After a loss to Arizona, the Red Raiders needed double overtime to beat Arizona State, who OSU beat handily last weekend.
The No. 1 key to keeping the Red Raiders from running away with a win will be to stop Jacob Toppin. One of three Red Raiders to average at least 15 points alongside Darrion Williams and Chance McMillian, Toppin has the highest mark at 16.5 points and is coming off a 41-point, 15-rebound performance against Arizona State.
If OSU’s defense can stop Texas Tech’s top stars from having big games, it might be in line for a top 15 win for the first time since beating No. 11 Iowa State in 2023.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
