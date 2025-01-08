Game Preview: Cowgirls Looking to Bounce Back at Cincinnati
Oklahoma State has an opportunity to get back on track in its second Big 12 road battle.
After falling to Kansas on Saturday, the Cowgirls are looking to get another win in Big 12 play and turn the tide back in their favor. Despite their recent loss, the Cowgirls have had a blistering start to the season, losing only two games thus far.
While the Kansas game didn’t go as planned for Jacie Hoyt’s team, OSU’s issues are more than fixable, and it could be in for a bounce-back performance.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (12-2, 2-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati (9-4, 1-2)
Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 5:30 p.m. CT
Where: Fifth Third Arena - Cincinnati, OH
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
One of the main stories of OSU’s loss to Kansas was its offensive struggles. On Saturday, OSU had 16 turnovers and shot only 4-of-20 from beyond the arc. If either of those numbers can swing back in OSU’s direction tonight, it should be in a good position to get a win.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati has won its lone conference home game and lost both of its road contests. Regardless of the environment, it can always be difficult to win on the road in the Big 12.
For the Cowgirls to pull off a win, stopping Jillian Hayes’ inside attack will be crucial, as she is averaging a near double-double at 16.6 points and 9.9 rebounds. Considering the Bearcats shoot only 26.2% from 3-point range, cutting off the inside should be a perfect strategy for a win.
Last season, the Cowgirls struggled to put together a successful season, including a tight loss at Cincinnati. That was the only matchup between the teams last season, and the Cowgirls could be fired up to get some revenge on their first trip back to Ohio.
