Game Preview: Cowgirls Looking to Carry Momentum Into Matchup at Texas Tech
The Cowgirls are back in action following their big win.
Oklahoma State’s win against No. 9 TCU on Wednesday sent shockwaves through the Big 12 and reestablished OSU as a contender. Of course, beating the top teams in the conference is an important step toward contention, but taking care of business as the favorite is also necessary.
The last time OSU beat a top 25 team, it followed that performance by giving Houston its first Big 12 win. Against a solid Texas Tech team, OSU will need to perform at a high level to avoid an upset.
Game Information: Oklahoma State (16-3, 6-2 Big 12) vs. Texas Tech (14-7, 3-5)
Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. CT
Where: United Supermarkets Arena - Lubbock, TX
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
OSU’s win against TCU was one of the program’s best wins over the past several years. After falling out of the top 25 ahead of that matchup, OSU has an opportunity to get back into the rankings with a win in Lubbock.
However, no win on the road will come easy, regardless of the opponent, as OSU found out the hard way against Houston last week. Still, OSU has proven itself to be one of the best teams in the Big 12 and simply needs to continue showing how high its ceiling may be.
In conference play, Texas Tech has faced three ranked opponents and has failed to keep any of those matchups closer than 20 points. While the Cowgirls don’t hold a spot in the top 25, they are a lock to make it back into the rankings if they take care of business.
The Red Raiders have won their past two contests, beating BYU and Houston. While both of those teams are near the bottom of the Big 12 standings, stringing together some victories could give Texas Tech some confidence ahead of this matchup.
OSU will need to slow a couple of Texas Tech players to secure the win. Jasmine Shavers’ 14.9 points per game and Bailey Maupin’s 13.5 lead the Red Raiders. With no other player averaging more than 5.3 points, OSU should be able to find success if it can shut down the top-heavy offense.
