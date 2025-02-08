Game Preview: Cowgirls Set for Ranked Battle Against Kansas State
The Cowgirls are set for another heavyweight battle in Stillwater.
Since their loss at West Virginia last week, the Cowgirls have had the past six days off to prepare for another ranked opponent. The Wildcats have lost only two games this season, but the Cowgirls haven’t been afraid of any team they’ve faced this season, including a TCU team that entered Stillwater with only one loss a few weeks ago.
Leading the Big 12 with roughly a month left in conference play, Kansas State has a chance to add some cushion to its lead as it searches for a regular season title. However, Oklahoma State is still in the mix, sitting only one game back of second place, and a Kansas State loss would potentially push it into a three-way tie for first among those teams currently in second.
Game Information: No. 25 Oklahoma State (18-4, 8-3 Big 12) vs. No. 12 Kansas State (22-2, 10-1)
Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. CT
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
This will be a pivotal matchup not only for OSU’s hopes of moving up in the rankings and NCAA Tournament but also for the Big 12 title race. Although the Cowgirls have some work to do and need some help, they are still in the running for the Big 12 title, and a win on Saturday would give them a win over every team in front of them in the standings.
To get a win against a national title contender like Kansas State, OSU will need to slow Serena Sundall, who has stepped up in leading scorer Ayoka Lee’s absence. With Lee nursing a foot injury, she won’t be on the floor, but Sundall has more than made up for it, scoring 27 in her team’s win against No. 9 TCU on Wednesday.
With an inside presence as talented as Lee unavailable, the Cowgirls will need to get inside. Stailee Heard has had her way with most teams this season and has gotten great looks in the paint. As long as the Cowgirls can penetrate and get easy buckets or get open shots on the perimeter, they should be in a good position to pull another upset on their home floor.
