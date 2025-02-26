Game Preview: No. 21 Cowgirls Set for Final Home Game Against Cincinnati
The Cowgirls are looking to make a run in the Big 12, and another home win would push them one step closer.
Over the weekend, Oklahoma State picked up a win over Colorado to move to 12-4 in conference play and moved up to third in the Big 12 standings after Kansas State’s loss. Considering the Cowgirls can only slip in the standings with a loss, OSU simply needs to take care of business to maintain its prime positioning.
Of course, the Cowgirls have had some slip-ups against teams near the bottom of the conference and can’t afford to take either of their final two games lightly. While OSU needs to be cautious of an upset, it also has an opportunity to make a statement against a couple of inferior opponents. OSU has only lost once on its home floor this season, and the Cowgirls could soon give their fans a proper sendoff.
Game Information: No. 21 Oklahoma State (22-5, 12-4 Big 12) vs. Cincinnati (15-11, 7-9)
Date/Time: Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
The Cowgirls have won two straight since falling at BYU and finally got another signature performance from Stailee Heard, who struggled on the road trip. Against Colorado, the Cowgirls’ leading scorer dropped 26 points to lead OSU to another win.
Assuming she can continue her momentum with another matchup on the home floor, Heard’s potential All-Big 12 bid could get a boost. Alongside Heard, the Cowgirls’ other stars, Anna Gret Asi and Micah Gray, were critical to OSU’s win over Utah when Heard struggled. As long as two of the big three can have a good game, OSU should be in a position to beat teams like Cincinnati.
Of course, that isn’t to say Cincinnati is any pushover. In the middle of the pack in their second year in the Big 12, the Bearcats are looking to play spoiler and avenge their loss from the first matchup in January.
OSU won the first meeting 64-48 in Cincinnati and was an example of the Bearcats’ struggles against good teams. Cincinnati has gone 0-8 this season against the seven teams with a winning record in Big 12 play, with the closest of those losses being a 15-point defeat against TCU.
Assuming the Cowgirls can play to their usual capabilities, they should be able to add to the list of Cincinnati’s losses to the conference’s best.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.