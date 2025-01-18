Game Preview: No. 24 Cowgirls Looking to Bounce Back at UCF
The Cowgirls are looking to get back in the win column.
After falling to Houston on Tuesday, No. 24 Oklahoma State is hoping for a bounce-back performance at UCF. Entering Tuesday 14-2, OSU had its worst performance of the season and trailed by as much as 26 in the loss.
While the Cowgirls battled back and even had a chance to send the game to overtime, their effort through the first three quarters was not up to their standard. With another game away from home, the Cowgirls will have an opportunity to take care of business ahead of a big matchup next week.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: No. 24 Oklahoma State (14-3, 4-2) at UCF (7-9, 0-6)
Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. CT
Where: Addition Financial Arena - Orlando, FL
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
For the second time in five days, OSU will be on the road against a team without a Big 12 win. Of course, Jacie Hoyt’s squad handed Houston its first conference win in an abysmal effort.
To avoid that same fate against UCF, the Cowgirls simply need to play their game. Against the Cougars, OSU struggled to play like the team it has been throughout the season.
In Houston, OSU had 22 turnovers, one shy of its season-high that it set a game earlier against West Virginia. While OSU’s offense struggled, its defense was a key problem as well.
Although the Cowgirls forced 22 turnovers against Houston, the Cougars were quite efficient when they were able to get shots up. Houston shot 28-of-54 from the floor, which marks the first time OSU has allowed a team to shoot at least 50% and tied the most field goals made by an opponent this season. With a 79-76 final score, Houston also scored the most points of any OSU opponent this season.
In UCF’s loss to TCU on Tuesday, it scored 81 points and shot 49.1% from the floor and 6-of-12 from outside. While the Cowgirls have typically had a superb defense this season, they need to be prepared against a team that could have a relatively high offensive ceiling.
Ultimately, OSU must take advantage of the UCF defense. The Knights are last in Big 12 play in points allowed, giving up 80.1 points per game. With OSU scoring the fifth-most points in Big 12 play and being a top-15 scoring offense in the entire country, it needs to have an offensive explosion in Orlando and make a statement after a tough loss.
