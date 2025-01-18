Game Preview: Oklahoma State Back at Home for Matchup With Colorado
Oklahoma State is back at home with a chance to turn things around.
The Cowboys have won only one conference game this season, but it came in Gallagher-Iba Arena, which should give them some optimism in their next matchup. Coming off of a two-game trip to Utah, the Cowboys are desperate to get a win, and it could happen against one of their worst opponents in conference play.
Game Information: Oklahoma State (9-7, 1-4 Big 12) vs. Colorado (9-7, 0-5)
Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. CT
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Spread: Oklahoma State -3.5
Total Points: Over/Under 145.5 points
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -170, Colorado +142
Over the past week, OSU has been in Utah with matchups against Utah and BYU. The Cowboys got throttled in each matchup but showed a bit of fight in their loss at BYU.
If the Cowboys can right the ship this season, it will have to begin with their matchup against Colorado. The Buffaloes are yet to win a conference game this season, and it is critical for the Cowboys to keep them winless in the Big 12.
Although the Buffaloes have struggled to find success in Big 12 play, they have been close to getting that elusive victory. They lost by only one point at UCF, which was the start of a three-game stretch of single-digit losses it holds coming into Stillwater.
Winning the turnover battle will be key for the Cowboys to come out on top. Colorado has had at least 14 turnovers in all five conference games and has only managed to force more than 11 turnovers in one of those matchups.
For an OSU offense that ranks 15th in points per game in conference play, getting easy scores off of turnovers will be instrumental to getting a win. Colorado has turned it over more than any other Big 12 team, which should fall right into Steve Lutz’s preferred style of forcing turnovers and playing fast.
Stopping Julian Hammond III will also be an important part of OSU’s attack. Hammond has been one of the only consistent scoring options for Colorado, averaging 15 points per game in Big 12 play. Keeping him off the foul line and forcing him into difficult decisions could erode the Buffaloes’ attack early and give OSU a runway to a convincing win.
