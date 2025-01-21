Game Preview: Oklahoma State Hosts Arizona in Big 12 Showdown
Oklahoma State has an opportunity to build some momentum in Big 12 play.
Fresh off a win against Colorado on Saturday, the Cowboys have a chance to get another victory in front of their home crowd. Although OSU hasn’t won a road game in conference play, its 2-1 record in Stillwater is an encouraging sign ahead of this matchup.
Arizona has been one of the hottest teams in the Big 12 since conference play started and will be a strong test for the Cowboys. The Wildcats are coming off of their first Big 12 loss and could be a tough out as they look to bounce back.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (10-7, 2-4 Big 12) vs. Arizona (11-6, 5-1)
Date/Time: Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. CT
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Nothing stuck out more in OSU’s win against Colorado than the Cowboys’ parade to the free-throw line. OSU shot 31-of-42 from the line and used its absurd day there to build a lead in the first half and kept that advantage throughout the afternoon.
While getting to the line that many times simply makes for an ugly game, the Cowboys can’t choose the style of their wins. With only two Big 12 wins, OSU needs to find ways to win in any situation, and if that means spending the entire game at the free-throw line, then so be it.
Shooting 23-of-50 from the field and 6-of-17 from three, OSU’s offense wasn’t exactly smooth when it had to come up with points elsewhere. However, if OSU wants to beat Arizona, it will need to play a much more polished offensive game.
Arizona is the conference’s second-highest-scoring team, and OSU will need to rely on its defense to slow the Wildcats, given the poor offense.
OSU’s defense will specifically need to slow down Caleb Love. The veteran guard is leading Arizona in scoring at 14.9 points and is one of three Wildcats averaging double figures.
A win for OSU could start a push into NCAA Tournament conversations, and while there is a lot of season left, this game could make or break OSU’s season.
