Game Preview: Oklahoma State Hosts Kansas State in Pivotal Big 12 Battle
Oklahoma State has a great opportunity to win a conference matchup for the first time this season.
The Cowboys are set for battle against Kansas State in a matchup that could help turn their season around. After falling in the first two Big 12 games of the season, OSU might be able to snag its first conference victory.
In a matchup of two struggling teams, OSU’s home-court advantage could be the key to winning. While the home crowd has been lackluster for some time now, getting a win tonight could help bring the rowdy back to Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (8-5) vs. Kansas State (7-6,1-1)
Date/Time: Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Spread: Oklahoma State -2.5
Total Points: Over/Under 146.5 points
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -130, Kansas State +110
Although the Cowboys lost their first two conference games, their matchup against Kansas State marks the first time they have been favored in a Big 12 contest this season. With uncompetitive losses to Houston and West Virginia behind them, the Cowboys need to have some pride playing in front of their home fans and get a much-needed win.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats narrowly fell to TCU in the final seconds of their last matchup to keep them from entering this contest unbeaten in Big 12 play. Similarly to the Cowboys, the Wildcats don’t exactly have a go-to scoring option, with four players averaging double-digit points and David N’Guessan leading the team with 13.3 points per game.
This should be a tight contest, and OSU’s ability to play to its strengths could be the determining factor. Through the first two conference games, OSU failed to set the tone, but to win against Kansas State, it needs to play its brand of basketball.
