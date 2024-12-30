Game Preview: Oklahoma State Hosts No. 15 Houston to Open Big 12 Play
After having the past week off, Oklahoma State is back in action.
The Cowboys limped through the end of nonconference play, falling to Oklahoma in a blowout and finishing with a couple of unconvincing wins against Tarleton State and Oral Roberts. With Big 12 play arriving, the Cowboys will need to perform far better than they have in December thus far.
This will be the first time Houston has played in Gallagher-Iba Arena since joining the Big 12, with the team’s lone matchup coming in Houston last season. The Cougars dominated that matchup, but with a new season could come new results.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (8-3) vs. No. 15 Houston (8-3)
Date/Time: Monday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Spread: Houston -11.5
Total Points: Over/Under 137 points
Moneyline: Houston -800, Oklahoma State +562
Houston has lost three times this season, with two of those defeats coming against ranked teams. For the Cowboys to knock off Houston for the fourth time this season, they will need to play one of their best games of the season.
The key for an OSU win is the same as its other games this season. OSU needs to force turnovers and get out in transition. Without a true No. 1 option on offense, the Cowboys need to get easy baskets without Houston’s defense set.
Meanwhile, stopping the guard duo of L.J. Cryer and Emanuel Sharp will be critical for the Cowboys. Those two have scored just shy of 15 points per game this season and are Houston’s top two scorers.
Shutting off the outside shot will also be huge, as Houston makes 41.5% of its shots from outside. If the Cowboys can’t stop the scoring duo or force the Cougars inside, it could be a long night in Stillwater for OSU’s conference opener.
