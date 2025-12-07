Parsa Fallah's Efficient Play Has Helped The Cowboys Thrive

Oklahoma State basketball continues to find ways to win.

The Cowboys are now 9-0 on the season after an 84-78 win over GCU on Saturday night and have continued to find ways to win close games.

The Cowboys almost let this one slip away from them due to losing the turnover battle. OSU turned the ball over 12 times compared to GCU’s nine turnovers. GCU was able to score 17 points off the Cowboys’ mistakes and allowed itself to stay in the game.

Luckily, Oklahoma State had an incredible night shooting the ball. The Cowboys shot 58% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc. Although they could’ve shot better from deep, the Cowboys don’t rely on shots from beyond the arc.

OSU scored 44 of its points in the paint compared to the only 12 points made from beyond the arc. The person who led this mirage in the paint was none other than Parsa Fallah.

Fallah led the Cowboys in scoring with 25 points on 88.9% shooting. The Cowboy forward made all of his shots in the paint and dominated the boards. Fallah led the OSU squad with six boards and even dominated on the defensive side of the paint by adding a block.

Luckily for Oklahoma State, this isn’t out of the ordinary for Fallah. In nine games, he’s averaging 14.6 points on 68.5% shooting. This has been a great boost for the Cowboy squad, as the team has thrived on playing team basketball and getting everyone involved.

Fallah isn’t just a powerhorse on the Oklahoma State scene but has made himself a known name in all of college basketball. Fallah has the eighth-best shooting percentage in the nation this season and has continued to improve.

His efficient play has helped propel the Cowboys to an unbeaten start and is helping them keep on this historic track. The Cowboys are just two wins away from tying their best-ever season start, and they can get there if they keep playing the way they have.

The Cowboys are a week away from one of their biggest nonconference games of the year, as they play Oklahoma for their annual Bedlam game. Fallah will need to continue to play efficiently for the Cowboys, as the Sooners only allow teams to score an average of 75 points per game.

With Fallah holding down the paint, the Cowboys should have no problem continuing this hot streak and riding it all the way til conference play.