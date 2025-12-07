What You Need to Know About Oklahoma State's New Defensive Coordinator

Oklahoma State has its next defensive coordinator.

The Cowboys are hiring Skyler Cassity as the program’s next defensive coordinator, as first reported by CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz. Cassity, the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach under new OSU head coach Eric Morris at North Texas, will be following OSU’s new head man to Stillwater.

Oklahoma State is expected to hire North Texas’ Skyler Cassity as its defensive coordinator, sources tell me and @chris_hummer.



In his one season as North Texas’ DC, led the way as the team improved from 13th in the American in total defense last year to fourth this season. pic.twitter.com/0iHSqpoB6T — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 6, 2025

While there were some intriguing names floating around in OSU’s search for the next defensive coordinator, it’s no surprise that Morris wants to stick with his guy. With the OSU staff from last year reportedly almost all gone, Morris likely had much of his staff lined up already, including his defensive guy from his most recent gig.

Cassity has some Big 12 experience, spending time with Texas Tech as a graduate assistant from 2017-19. As a defensive coordinator, 2026 will be Cassity’s fifth year in that role with his fourth different team.

He served as defensive coordinator at Abilene Christian from 2022-23, Sam Houston in 2024 and North Texas this season. In 2025, North Texas ranked 64th in the country in total defense, allowing 370.4 yards per game.

While being in the middle of the pack of the FBS won’t be the ultimate marker of success in Stillwater, even a spot in the middle would be a massive improvement for the Cowboys. Allowing 418.3 yards per game this season, OSU ranked 116th in the FBS out of 136 teams, also putting it at 15th in the Big 12 in that area, finishing ahead of only Colorado.

The Cowboys have been one of the worst defenses in the country over the past few seasons, and they desperately need to find some success on that side of the ball to compete in the Big 12. While the conference is nowhere near the high-flying, exciting play of the 2010s, finding ways to be successful against some of the top offenses in the Big 12 will be critical to OSU’s hopes of competing for championships.

After North Texas’ loss in the American title game on Friday night, the transition for Morris and company can begin, and Cassity is just the latest domino to fall. After a successful signing day and plenty of transfer portal action to follow, the Pokes are clearly ready for some big changes this offseason.

As Cassity enters as the Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator, he will be one of the most important pieces of OSU’s hopes of turning things around.