Game Preview: Oklahoma State Hosts Oral Roberts in Nonconference Finale
Oklahoma State is set for its nonconference finale.
OSU has had a solid start to the season, but some unsavory performances have left fans with a bad taste going into the final nonconference contest. After narrowly beating Tarleton State in their first game in Stillwater in a month, the Cowboys are hoping for a better showing today.
After playing Oklahoma in Oklahoma City and at Tulsa, the Cowboys will host their only other in-state rival, with Oral Roberts making the short trip West. OSU has had the upper hand in the series over the past several meetings, but there are no guarantees that will continue.
Game Information: Oklahoma State (7-3) vs. Oral Roberts (3-8)
Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. CT
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Spread: Oklahoma State -20.5
Total Points: Over/Under 153.5 points
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -4737, Oral Roberts +1494
OSU’s matchup against Tarleton State on Wednesday was a tale of two halves. After finding no rhythm offensively in the first half, the Cowboys finally strung together enough scoring possessions after halftime to finish with a victory.
However, the game still came down to the final minutes because of OSU’s inability to take care of the ball. While turnovers will erase any chances OSU has of competing once Big 12 play begins, those giveaways also keep “easy wins” from being so easy.
Still, the Golden Eagles shouldn’t pose much of a threat to OSU. After their trips to the NCAA Tournament in recent seasons, they are a shell of the program they were such a short time ago.
With only three wins this season, ORU will have an uphill battle as it is still looking to win its first road game.
